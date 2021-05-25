Nurosene Health Inc. Files Final Prospectus and Announces Receipt of Conditional Approval For CSE Listing (CNSX: MEND)

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES, OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and the Yukon, in connection with the Company's initial public offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"). The Company also announces that it has obtained conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list its Common Shares on the CSE, subject to fulfilling customary CSE requirements.

The Offering is for a minimum of 5,555,555 Common Shares up to a maximum of 8,888,888 Common Shares, at a price of C$0.90 per Common Share (the "Offering Price"). The aggregate gross proceeds under the minimum and maximum Offering, respectively, will be $5,000,000 and $8,000,000. The Common Shares are being offered for sale by Canaccord Genuity Corp., as lead agent, and Beacon Securities Limited (the "Agents"). Closing of the Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions. A copy of the Final Prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company's CEO, Ranj Bath, stated, "We are super excited to get this conditional approval to go public on the CSE. We have an amazing team who have been pulling out all the stops to bring amazing tools and technology to support people on their mental wellness journey and we look forward to the commencement of trading."

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About Nurosene

Nurosene Health Inc. is a technology-driven wellness company focused on providing healthy habits focused on the mind, body and brain to improve your daily mental wellness and overall brain health. Nurosene has launched its Mobile Application, which provides users with habit-forming strategies, along with a line of proprietary nutraceutical supplements which have been formulated to support a healthy life through targeting specific cell structures and their inherent functions. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with an office in Los Angeles, California.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which are based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking information relating to closing of the Offering, listing of the Common Shares on the CSE, availability of the Company's two proprietary nutraceutical products on its e-commerce platform, among others.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The assumptions, risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: [email protected]; (416) 859-8838