NUROSENE HEALTH INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

TORONTO, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF) announces that Blake Sing has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company effective today.

The Company thanks Mr. Sing for his contributions to Nurosene and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions that support mental performance and wellness. Our mission is to build healthier, more productive brains by leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nurosene, is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of prevailing economic conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], 416-859-8838