NUROSENE ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH A SPECIALTY BIOPHARMA COMPANY TO GENERATE INSIGHTS FROM CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS

Nurosene will utilize its advanced AI solutions to help better understand the relationship between symptom improvement of chronic inflammation and improvements in CT scan images.

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, enters into Master Service Agreement (MSA) with a specialty biopharma company (the "Client").

A fixed fee-based Scope of Work (SOW) has also been agreed to, as part of the MSA, whereby the Client will utilize Nurosene's NetraAI technology to help generate insights utilizing patient data collected from a recently completed Phase 3 Trial for the use of its product in the treatment of Chronic Inflammation. The Client is seeking to better understand the relationship between what matters the most to patients – such as treatment benefits measured by symptoms, functioning, and quality of life – and the treatment effect as measured by complex data from high-resolution CT scans. Nurosene will pass CT scan and patient-reported outcome data from a series of chronic inflammation patients through their NetraAI technology in order for it to reveal insights about patient response with the aim of improving data interpretation and future research.

"This work is exciting not only because it provides an opportunity for our technology to fulfil its mission of helping pharmaceutical companies optimize their clinical trial results, but it also allows for the potential discovery of insights in a medical field where these insights are highly critical," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, Chief Scientific Officer.

Nurosene's proprietary NetraAI is perfectly suited for a project like this, as pharmaceutical companies need a system capable of generating understandable hypotheses that can be evaluated by human experts. These hypotheses have the potential of improving future trials and clinical care for patients with chronic inflammation.

The MSA will be effective for an initial term of 3 years from the effective signing date of May 25, 2022. Fees will be based on each specific SOW.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is an AI healthtech company focused on addressing both acute and non-acute brain-centric conditions. We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

