Nurosene Creates Mental Health Advisory Council to Tackle Global Mental Health Crisis

A diverse team of wellness advocates and advisors including Olympian Michael Phelps, NFL Star Richard Sherman and industry leaders come together to seek solutions for the global mental health crisis

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND), a health-tech company focused on mental wellness, today announced it has formed an advisory council of thought leaders with unique and diverse expertise in the areas of medicine, athletics and technology. In its inaugural meeting, the council solidified its mission: to expand the discussion around mental health and make it more inclusive; encourage help-seeking behavior; and increase access to help and support. The council will meet quarterly to share ideas, knowledge and perspectives to help guide the Company's innovation and efforts to highlight, develop and provide solutions to those in need.

"At Nurosene, we are on a mission to democratize mental health and empower our community of people around the world with access to tools typically found only in a clinical setting that will help to improve mental well-being," said Ranj Bath, CEO Nurosene. "We are thrilled to welcome Michael, Richard and others as advisors to help break the current stigmas and provide tools and resources for anyone seeking help. Their involvement will help shape how we use our resources to support a large community of people often getting no help."

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com | shop.nurosene.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect," "likely," "may," "will," "should," "intend," "anticipate," "potential," "proposed", "estimate," and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may," "would," or "will," happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the work of the Company's advisory council.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the assumptions, risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer | [email protected]; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director | [email protected] | (212) 896-1254; Media Contact: Anita Chaterjee, A-Game PR for Nurosene | [email protected]