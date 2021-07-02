Nurosene Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV), a health-tech company focused on mental wellness, is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "8TV".

The Company commenced trading on July 1st, 2021 and has been assigned an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN: CA64132U1003) and a German Securities Identification Number (WKN: A3CRX6). The Company's common shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "MEND".

Nurosene CEO, Ranj Bath said: "Nurosene has enjoyed tremendous investor support since our debut on the CSE. We are excited to share our story with international investors who want to participate in the growth of our Company. This is only the first step on our mission to address mental wellness, not only in Canada, but on a global scale."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FWB, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FWB facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Its mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With its team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

