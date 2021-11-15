Nurosene Appoints Mark Smithyes as President of Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Netramark, A Leading AI Pharmatech Company

Nurosene recruits seasoned executive to execute the growth of their pharma AI platform

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, today announced that it has appointed Mark Smithyes as President of NetraMark, a wholly-owned subsidiary. This is a newly established role within the Company's leadership team and will work in cooperation with Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

"I am excited to welcome Mark to the NetraMark team. Mark brings years of experience in the pharmaceutical world, along with relationships to organizations that are pivotal to the rapid growth of NetraMark. His business acumen is an excellent complement to NetraMark's scientific and technical strengths. It is energizing to have the opportunity to grow the company with Mark's exceptional history and skill set." said Dr. Joseph Geraci, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Nurosene.

Mr. Smithyes is an accomplished and transformational leader with 25+ years' experience in leading people, vision, and growth in multinationals like Novartis and Alcon as well as a number of life sciences start-up ventures. His strong track-record in driving successful commercialization, leading organizations through change, building and leading cross-functional teams, and developing engaged cultures will be key in building NetraMark to its full potential.

"I am proud to be joining the NetraMark team and working alongside Co-Founder Dr. Joseph Geraci to achieve his vision of changing the future of healthcare by changing the way the pharmaceutical industry looks at data." stated Mr. Smithyes. "I am excited to support the expansion of Nurosene and our efforts here to scale our differentiated strategy through pioneering data intelligence resulting in solutions to effectively address brain health."

Mr. Smithyes was previously the Chairman of the Board before joining the team in a full time capacity.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

About NetraMark

NetraMark Corp., an AI and pharma-tech company, has developed proprietary solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These solutions allow them to leverage small to large data sets in order to optimize clinical trials and drug development. This is accomplished by providing a superior understanding of their patient populations and these insights are also used to develop new drugs and nutraceuticals. NetraMark is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc.

For more information, visit www.netramark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward looking statements relating to, among others, activities of the Company's services and products offered to consumers, future development and goals, including but not limited to those activities in partnership with NetraMark, growth and other initiatives thereto.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], (416) 859-8838; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, [email protected], (212) 896-1254

