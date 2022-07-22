NUROSENE APPOINTS INDUSTRY VETERAN DR. LUCA PANI AS CHIEF INNOVATION AND REGULATORY OFFICER

TORONTO, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a health tech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions, today announced that Dr. Luca Pani has been appointed Chief Innovation and Regulatory Officer.

Dr. Pani is an Academic both at the University of Miami in the US and in Modena, Italy and the former Director-General of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA, 2011-2016), where he managed a multi-billion-dollar budget for drug expenditures and negotiations on behalf of the Italian National Health System. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) and the Scientific Advice Working Party (SAWP) for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in London (2010-2017) and was elected as Chair of the EU Telematics Committee (2013-2016) overlooking the EMA databases transition plan. Further, Dr. Pani is the coordinator of FACILITATE (FrAmework for ClinIcaL triaL particIpants' daTA reutilization for a fully Transparent and Ethical ecosystem), the last IMI-2 project funded by the European Commission (Jan 2022- Dec 2025) and the Chief of Clinical Operations and Strategic Development of Relmada Therapeutics, USA. Dr. Pani is the author of over 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications, and a recognized expert in basic and clinical pharmacology and regulatory science with particular emphasis on health technology assessments linked with large web-based clinical datasets to guide novel negotiation strategies for the reimbursement of precision medicines. Luca was the VP for Regulatory Strategy and Market Access Innovation at VeraSci where, among other matters, provided scientific strategic planning on the FDA Qualification Program for the Pathway eClinical platform. This supported the company for a highly successful $330M USD exit to WCG Clinical, a leader in the pharmaceutical services sector, where Dr. Pani continues to serve in the same role.

"It is exciting to see a person of Dr. Luca Pani's stature, especially in neurosciences, join our team. Our efforts to bring unique patient stratification technologies into the clinical trial space form a perfect fit for Dr. Luca's expertise," said Dr. Joseph Geraci, CSO of Nurosene and Founder of NetraMark.

"I am looking forward to working alongside Dr. Pani. His experience and thought leadership are exceptional and I truly believe he will help accelerate our ability to succeed within the complex clinical trial space. Furthermore, Dr. Pani brings to the table access to a global network of leaders in the Pharmaceutical and Biotech fields. We are continuing to assemble a world-class team and Dr. Pani will serve as a cornerstone to internal decision-making." said George Achilleos, CEO & President of Nurosene.

"For the past six years, I have directly witnessed the rise of artificial intelligence, deep machine learning, and the coding of innovative algorithms to deliver on the promise of precision medicine. The proprietary NetraAI technology has already shown an uncommon ability to identify new, fast and reliable ways of analyzing patterns to help predict their evolution. I am very excited to help further the use and application of this technology within the clinical trial and drug discovery verticals." added Dr. Pani.

Dr. Luca Pani was previously an Advisor before joining the Company in this more integral capacity.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is an AI healthtech company focused on addressing both acute and non-acute brain-centric conditions. We have developed an ecosystem of innovative products that directly support brain-related conditions. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding our efforts to bring unique patient stratification technologies into the clinical trial space, the potential for Dr. Pani to help accelerate our ability to succeed, the Company's potential access to a global network of leaders, our work to assemble a world-class team and the possibility of expanding the use and application of the NetraAI technology within the clinical trial and drug discovery verticals. which are based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Jaime Hackett, VP Marketing | [email protected] | 647.223.7165