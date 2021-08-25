Nurosene Appoints George Achilleos as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, today announced the appointment of George Achilleos as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective August 24, 2021. This is a newly established role within the Company's leadership team and working in cooperation with the CEO, Ranj Bath, to support the execution of Nurosene's overall strategic growth initiatives.

"I am excited to welcome George to the Nurosene executive team, as his effective leadership and holistic experience within the e-commerce and technology verticals provide the essential knowledge and skillset to help drive our product expansion and organizational growth initiatives," stated Ranj Bath, CEO of Nurosene. "As we continue along the trajectory of rapid expansion through strategic partnerships and product launches, George's tactical experience and operational guidance is essential to further create a robust foundation to support Nurosene in becoming leaders in the e-commerce and technology space."

George brings over 25 years of experience in building and leading multi-million dollar businesses in the technology, e-Commerce and media space. He has most recently served as the President of Origin Scientific, a leader in cannabis nanotechnology solutions. In addition, George has a strong entrepreneurial background having led his own leadership consulting firm and online retailer.

"I am thrilled to join the Nurosene team as the Company continues its path forward and further accelerates its growth initiatives," stated Mr. Achilleos. "The current outstanding leadership has made extensive headway in its early days as a public company, and I am excited to provide industry experience and an entrepreneurial mindset to effectively position the company in offering a suite of mental health solutions and filling broad and unmet consumer needs."

Mr. Achilleos was previously a member of our advisory board before joining the Nurosene team in a full-time capacity.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; KCSA Strategic Communications: Valter Pinto, Managing Director, [email protected], (212) 896-1254