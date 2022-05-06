NUROSENE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BRAIN ANALYSIS PLATFORM, COVE NEUROSCIENCES INC.

Nurosene will utilize Cove's powerful brain analysis platform to deliver actionable precision recommendations in the Nuro App.

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc . ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, announces that it has entered into a strategic Master Services Agreement with neurotechnology company, Cove Neurosciences Inc.

"Cove is a powerful brain imaging platform that is going to give us the ability to advance the precision with which our Nuro app works, and thereby greatly improve the engagement quality of our offering. Cove allows us to ingest meaningful data from our users, like EEG and MRIs, to give us a real underlying understanding of their brain. This data fused with our machine intelligence will help us create a personalized journey for them." said Nurosene's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Joseph Geraci.

Cove's mission is to equip scientists and entrepreneurs with the tools and support necessary to peer more deeply into the human brain with powerful technology. The Cove technology is based on years of experience transforming brain data into actionable insights that can transform lives. Research has demonstrated the importance of understanding the functional connectivity of the brain when it comes to health, disease and performance. Cove is on the leading edge of providing this very critical research and understanding how to utilize it for people at scale.

This partnership will strengthen the science-based, brain-focused approach that Nurosene has been advocating since day one. This technology will elevate the utility of the Nuro App by incorporating EEG, MRI and other neuroimaging data. This will provide a level of resolution about the underlying brain biology that will more precisely inform precision brain flows and recommendations for Nuro App users.

Cove's CEO, Dr. Nardin Samuel, added, "We are excited to partner with Nurosene to provide them with the technology to translate brain science data into functionally meaningful information. We are looking forward to providing Nurosene's users with new insight into their brain health."

This functionality will position Nurosene with a highly differentiated app within the athletic community looking to optimize mental health, better manage stress and enhance overall athletic performance. These issues traditionally lack any qualitative or quantitative brain data and Nurosene is on a mission to change this by providing meaningful data and actionable strategies.

The agreement was signed on April 28, 2022 and is currently for a 12-month term. The fees will be determined through time and material.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions that support mental performance and wellness. Our mission is to build healthier, more productive brains by leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. NetraMark, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., is providing proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com .

About Cove Neurosciences Inc.

Cove is a multi-dimensional data integration company that is bringing clients the next generation of brain data science. We are applying novel and scalable analysis tools to translate brain data into functionally meaningful information. This leads to a better understanding of brain function in healthy people to optimize mental performance and wellness, as well as in individuals with neurologic or psychiatric disorders to improve diagnoses, develop novel therapies, and optimize existing treatments.

For more information, visit www.coveneuro.com , Twitter: @CoveNeuro

For further information:

Dr. Nardin Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; (416) 859 8838