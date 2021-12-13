Nurosene Announces George Achilleos as President & Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned executive, George Achilleos expands duties from Chief Operating Officer to include a newly created role as President to help execute the vision of the Company.

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, is pleased to announce that George Achilleos, the Chief Operating Officer, is now expanding his duties as President of Nurosene. This follows the announcement of key strategic partnerships and the acquisition of NetraMark Corp.

As President, Mr. Achilleos will be responsible for driving the execution of the business plan.

"George's vigor and dedication to Nurosene, since he started, has been invaluable to redefining the future of Nurosene. I am very excited to have George promoted to President, working alongside myself. This transition to President parallels the next phase of growth for Nurosene and the recent acquisition of NetraMark Corp," said CEO Ranj Bath.

Mr. Achilleos has been with Nurosene since December 2020. He originally joined the Company as an Advisor and joined in a full time capacity as the Chief Operating Officer in August 2021.

"I'm looking forward to continuing on this journey and playing a bigger role within the Nurosene leadership team. I truly believe that Nurosene has the opportunity to revolutionize how consumers approach their performance and wellness needs and am excited to be part of a company that can help people live better lives," said President, George Achilleos.

George brings over 25 years of experience in building and leading multi-million dollar businesses in the technology, e-Commerce and media space. He has most recently served as the President of Origin Scientific, a leader in cannabis nanotechnology solutions. In addition, George has a strong entrepreneurial background having led his own leadership consulting firm and online retailer.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

