Nurosene Announces Extension of Voluntary Lock-up Agreements with Company Founder and Early Investors

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on building a generation of better brains, is pleased to announce that its founder and early investors have entered into agreements to extend certain release dates under the lock-up agreements they entered into in connection with the June 8th, 2021 initial public offering of the Company. A total of 19 agreements were executed, to extend the lock up to be effective December 9th, 2021.

Common shares subject to these agreements originally scheduled for release from lock-up on December 9, 2021 and February 9, 2022 will now be released on August 9, 2022 and October 9, 2022, respectively (the "New Release Dates"). As a result of these agreements, 4,042,568 common shares will be subject to a later release on the New Release Dates.

The voluntary lock-up agreements stipulate that these shareholders will not offer to sell, contract to sell or otherwise dispose of any Nurosene securities subject to the lock-up agreement, or enter into any transaction to such effect, directly or indirectly, in addition to other restrictions, for the duration of the lock-up period.

Ranj Bath, CEO of Nurosene commented, "Nurosene has always appreciated the commitment from its shareholders. The voluntary extension of the lock-up agreements is testament to the continued support of our shareholders and their confidence in what we are building at Nurosene. I would like to personally thank all of our shareholders for sharing in our vision and our Company's bright future."

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Our mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI. With our team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the release of common shares under lock-up agreements.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

