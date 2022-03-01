NUROSENE ADVANCES BRAIN HEALTH WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS SCIENCE-FIRST NURO APP

Our team of neurological scientists and doctors have been working in clinics and performance centers with elite professional athletes for decades, and are now bringing these field-tested exercises to the palm of your hands. The Nuro App has democratized these brain-based routines to bring these resources and content to the everyday "elite life athlete".

"To truly understand and improve the human brain, we must understand the forces that shaped the brain to begin with. Nuro is the first app that scientifically looks back through the brain and then moves forward by leveraging technology and data from the real-world to harness and restore what makes the brain great; it's ability to ACT! It is only through action that we can individually and collectively meet, and then exceed, our true potential," says Daniel Gallucci, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer.

The latest version of the Nuro App features the following:

A diverse onboarding process, utilizing our industry leading and proprietary Virtual Neural Scan, designed to gather important insights related to overall brain health and performance.

Passive data collection, including Apple Health Kit and Google Fit integrations to help better understand and correlate data in our community.

Daily Routine Nuro Brain Flows; Personalized quick and efficient brain exercises based on a user's in-app Virtual Neural Scan results. The Brain Flows allow for activation of blood flow and glucose to various neural networks and improve brain coherence and performance.

Health Insights; Weekly assessments that allow users to track their progress in the areas of stress, movement, nutrition, and sleep. These health insights will help users make micro lifestyle adjustments throughout the week.

"This is a proud moment for Nurosene. We are bringing Daniel Gallucci's decades of advanced clinical practices to the masses. This is a major step forward to the achievement of our mission. Furthermore, this launch will open up new revenue stream opportunities through our Direct-to-Consumer and Direct-to-Corporate go-to market channels and allow Nurosene to begin building an advanced brain-based population data set. This data will be a research cornerstone for our proprietary AI tools that will drive future offerings and novel drug development," says George Achilleos, Chief Executive Officer and President.

About Nurosene

Nurosene is a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI-based technology solutions that support mental performance and wellness. Our mission is to build healthier, more productive brains by leveraging our cutting-edge technology. Our world-renowned team and partners are disrupting traditional mental wellness treatments and are positioned at the forefront of critical research and innovations. Further, NetraMark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nurosene Health Inc., provides proprietary next-generation AI solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the spectrum of disease.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which is based upon Nurosene's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Specifically, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among others, the offering of Nurosene's mobile application, and the impact and efficacy of Nurosene's mobile application.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Nurosene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Nurosene to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus dated May 20, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021 ("MD&A"), and filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in Nurosene's Final Long Form Prospectus and MD&A could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nurosene Health Inc.

For further information: Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; (416) 859 8838