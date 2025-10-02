Nuna and BMW Announce Exclusive Design Collaboration Highlighting Premium Quality and Unmatched Craftsmanship

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Nuna, the world-renowned authority in premium baby gear innovation, and BMW are delighted to announce an exclusive design collaboration. This partnership brings together two brands recognized for their meticulous attention to detail and commitment to providing exceptional lifestyle solutions.

Nuna and BMW are celebrated for their unwavering dedication to premier industry expertise. The result is a collection that marks a new chapter in the world of sophistication and precision, tailored to families seeking the best quality and design for their everyday adventures.

Craftsmanship and Innovation

The collaboration focuses on elevating the user experience through thoughtful design. Each product in the collection showcases both brands' commitment to detail and is a testament to the exceptional safety and durability standards and luxe aesthetics synonymous with Nuna and BMW.

"Our collaboration with BMW is a natural fit, with a passion for premium quality and innovative design," said Austin Hodges, Chief Marketing Officer at Nuna. "We are excited to combine our expertise to create premium products that will enhance the everyday lives of our selective buyers who think carefully about their purchases and value remarkable design and premium quality for themselves and their families."

"We are beyond excited to collaborate with Nuna and we are looking forward to enhancing the lives of our customers with these exciting products," said Stefan Karch, Head of BMW Lifestyle & Licences.

A Shared Vision

This partnership is not just a collaboration but a meeting of minds and a shared vision of excellence that Nuna and BMW are excited to offer their discerning customers.

"At Nuna, our mission is to create premium baby gear that is designed for living," said Marta Piña Fernández, Head of Marketing EMEA & APAC for Nuna. "Partnering with BMW allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible in baby gear design and set a new standard for quality and style that provides adventure and creates memories for families to treasure. Both Nuna and BMW are known for their meticulous attention to detail, safety, and innovation. This partnership allows us to set a new standard--one where the quality of your parenting tools matches the quality you expect in every other part of your lifestyle."

This Nuna x BMW collection fuses premium design with innovative features. It includes three pushchairs, the MIXX™ next, TRIV™ next, and TRVL™ lx, each featuring design details inspired by BMW, such as wheels with a BMW pattern, rims resembling BMW tires, and subtle BMW logo applications and patterns.

Each has been thoughtfully designed to integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern families, offering everyday moments of ease and freude.

About Nuna

Nuna, the global brand with Dutch roots, has been focusing on creating smart, helpful, and bold baby gear since 2007. First-hand experiences in parenthood show that practicality and beauty are the perfect balance when it comes to Nuna's clever solutions that span across car seat, pushchair, in-home, and on you categories. Inspired by the clean lines and ingenuity of Dutch design, the collection is as easy and flexible as new parents need it to be. With thoughtful solutions built into every detail, Nuna designs around your life.

SOURCE EI Brand Management Inc.

Press contacts: EI Brand Management Inc, Contact person George Ghazal, Contact details [email protected]