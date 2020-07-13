Numerator Launches On-Demand Insights Platform for Brands to Access Canada's Largest Consumer Panel

Omnichannel Insights from 30,000 Canadian Shoppers Now Available

CHICAGO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched a new Canadian Insights platform that gives on-demand access to a comprehensive view of the Canadian consumer based on in-depth analysis of 30,000 panelists.

For the first time, Canadian retailers and brands can access purchase behaviours, attitudes and opinions from a single source. This allows a comprehensive and representative view of the Canadian consumer irrespective of where they shop, and the platform provides access to even hard to reach channels like convenience & gas; home improvement; club; specialty stores like pet, beauty and health; e-commerce; and traditional channels like grocery, mass and drug.

"Platform access democratizes access to insights, enabling widespread access to data on demand. This disrupts the traditional model in which centralized research teams provide periodic reporting," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "Brands need to keep pace with consumers and consumer buying has never been more dynamic."

Platform access also enables a two-way interaction between consumers and brands by enabling brands to survey verified buyers to understand what drove the purchase decision and other factors impacting the consumer across the purchase journey.

Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 1,600 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

