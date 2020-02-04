Nudge Rewards Continues Rapid Growth Trajectory With Appointments of New CRO and Industry Veteran Board Members

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ -- Nudge Rewards, a leading solution in mobile frontline communication for experience-driven brands, today announced the addition of a new Chief Revenue Officer and two new board members to its leadership team to build on aggressive revenue plans, following record growth in 2019. Brennan Wilkie joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer and Bryan Pearson and David Brennan join as new members of the board.

Over the past three years, the company has seen brands increasingly realize the need for more relevant and effective ways to engage with their frontline to drive consistent execution and performance, while strengthening employee retention during the most challenging job market in decades. In the past year, Nudge has grown revenue by 200%, increased headcount by 40%, and announced a $12 million growth round led by Chicago-based Jump Capital.

Brennan Wilkie will lead the company's next phase of growth, leveraging his 15 years of expertise in employee engagement and customer experience intelligence. At InMoment, a leader in cloud-based feedback and analytics, Wilkie championed two roles concurrently — SVP, Customer Experience Strategy and Country Manager, Canada. One of the industry's most thoughtful CX practitioners, Wilkie shares Nudge's passion for the inextricable link between the customer and employee experience, and will play a pivotal role in helping forward-thinking brands unlock the potential of their associates.

As the former President and CEO of LoyaltyOne, Bryan Pearson joins the Nudge board, bringing a depth of experience in retail and enhanced shopper experiences. Drawing on deep subject-matter expertise gained from hundreds of millions of customer and employee relationships over 25 years, he's an influential thought leader on enterprise loyalty, having written two books in The Loyalty Leap series, along with regular contributions to top-tier news publications.

David Brennan was also recently appointed to the Nudge board. His breadth of leadership roles notably includes General Manager of Achievers, where he helped develop employee recognition as a market category, changing the way enterprises think about employee engagement and technology as an enabler. He's currently Chief Financial Officer at smart home device company ecobee.

"On behalf of Nudge and our board, I'm beyond thrilled to welcome Brennan, Bryan, and David to the team," said Lindsey Goodchild, CEO of Nudge Rewards. "These are highly accomplished executives who have transformed not just a company, but an industry (or two!). We feel more confident than ever in our next chapter of growth as we realize our plans to digitally transform the experience for the largest workforce in the world."

With eight quarters of consecutive growth, Nudge is solidifying its market leader position as experience-driven brands seek out more meaningful ways to connect with their front-line associates.

We're on a mission to connect experience-driven brands with their frontline employees in meaningful ways that drive their performance potential. Our mobile solution is powered by behavioral theory, social mechanics, and gamification, offering a truly unprecedented way of impacting key business drivers while delivering insights that matter. To date, we've delivered 15 million nudges to the frontline, supported by an average 4.7 rating from thousands of app reviews worldwide. To learn more, visit www.nudgerewards.com.

