Nudge Launches New Community and Event Series For Business Leaders Focused on Deskless Worker and Frontline Teams

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Nudge , the digital communications platform for organizations with deskless and frontline employees, announced today its free event series, DESKLESS 2021: Spark Sessions, to reimagine the way we support the deskless workforce and enable employees to do their best work every day.

Spark Sessions will bring together a community of people-centric leaders in an experiential setting to learn and share best practices and new ways of improving the work experience for deskless workers.

"It's time to listen, learn, and share the strategies that will truly empower deskless and frontline teams," says Nudge COO Jordan Ekers. "This movement has never been more important than it is today as the role of the frontline has been front and center in all of our lives over the last year."

Nudge is excited to launch this new community with a dedicated focus on deskless employees – a highly underserved group. While deskless workers make up 80% of the workforce, only 1% of venture capital is currently invested into technologies that support them.

The waitlist for Nudge's inaugural event series, DESKLESS 2021: Spark Sessions, opens today. Spark Sessions are designed to pair educational content with an experiential setting, to build community and spark meaningful conversations about the future of the deskless workforce.

"Spark Sessions aren't your average B2B webinar or day-long digital conference," explains CEO Lindsey Goodchild. "They're an interactive experience. Sip, savour, and celebrate with us – while learning and networking."

DESKLESS 2021: Spark Sessions will take place starting in September, with registration opening July 30. Spots are limited, so interested deskless and frontline leaders are encouraged to join the waitlist at nudge.co/deskless today.

About Nudge

Nudge is the digital communications platform that improves workforce productivity for organizations with deskless and frontline employees. Backed by the highest user ratings in its category, Nudge provides employees with the information and tools they need to stay connected at work and reach organizational goals. Leading brands such as Staples, Compass Group, and Margaritaville rely on Nudge to communicate better, gather feedback faster, and harness actionable insights to drive better business outcomes. For more information, please visit nudge.co .

