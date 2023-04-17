NUBIAN TO INCREASE HOLDINGS IN ATHENA GOLD CORPORATION AND ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED $600,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) (OTCQB: NBRFF) ("Nubian" or the "Company") announces its intention to undertake a non-brokered private placement for further investment in Athena Gold Corporation ("Athena") to undertake its follow-up drilling program at the Excelsior Springs Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada ("Excelsior Springs"), for exploration activities at the Company's Fosterville East Project, located in central Victoria, Australia, and for general working capital purposes.

The non-brokered private placement will consist of the issuance of up to 7,500,000 units, each Unit being priced at $0.08 and comprising one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") for aggregate gross proceeds of $600,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Warrant will be exercisable at $0.10 for a period of 24 months post the closing date. In connection with the private placement, the Company may pay finder's fees of 6% cash and 6% compensation warrants in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Nubian intends to invest $350,000 of the Private Placement in Athena's current non-brokered private placement to maintain its ownership position in Athena and the Excelsior Springs gold project. In 2022, Athena drilled three holes in the Western Slope zone at Excelsior Springs that identified two zones of high-grade and shallow mineralization less than 120 metres deep, which included 6.05 g/t Au over 27.4 metres at a 40-metre depth, a second deeper zone of 4.49 g/t Au over 7.6 metres, and a third hole of 10.03 g/t Au and 17.3 g/t Ag over 16.7 metres, including 15.3 g/t Au and 26.5 g/t Ag over 10.7 metres (see Athena press releases dated June 29, 2022 and January 10, 2023). Nubian's subscription of $350,000 will comprise 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.07 per unit, with a unit comprising one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10 for a period of two years.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release relating to Excelsior Springs has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), a Director of Nubian, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

For further information: Martin Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Resources Ltd., at +1-416-389-5692 or [email protected]