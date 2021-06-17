Nubian Shares to Begin Trading on the OTCQB Market

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Market, under the symbol NBRFF. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NBR.

Trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB Market provides a dealer market for Nubian shares in the United States providing easier access for investment for US-based shareholders. The OTCQB Market provides trading for close to 900 US and international companies through its SEC-registered OTC Link® ATS, which features over 110 broker-dealers.

Quotes for Nubian's US symbol are available directly at: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NBRFF/quote.

Martin Walter, President & CEO of Nubian stated, "We are pleased to have been accepted to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market which we believe will increase the Company's exposure to US retail and institutional investors, increasing liquidity for existing and new shareholders."

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused in key mining jurisdictions in central Victoria and Tasmania, Australia and Peru. Nubian is currently drilling at its Yandoit Gold Project located within the Central Victorian Goldfields, Australia. This maiden drilling program will target seven locations within the Project area along a north south trending gold mineralized corridor defined by historical mine shafts and workings.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Nubian's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the listing of the common shares of Nubian on the OTCQB Market. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Nubian's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in parameters of the Projects as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and current global financial conditions, increased competition, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, regulatory risks, including risks relating to licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks and title and environmental risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Nubian is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Nubian Resources Ltd.

For further information: Martin Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Resources Ltd., at +1-416-389-5692 or [email protected]; Bill Mitoulas at +1-416-837-7147 or [email protected]

