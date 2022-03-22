NUBIAN COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL DRILL PROGRAM AT YANDOIT GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

1.1m @ 2.3 g/t Au from 87.0m in GDD005 including 0.5m @ 3.97 g/t Au from 87.0m ;

@ 2.3 g/t Au from in GDD005 including @ 3.97 g/t Au from ; 0.2m @ 2.04 g/t from 90.4m in GDD005;

@ 2.04 g/t from in GDD005; 2.9m @ 0.55 g/t Au from 17.4m in GDD006;

@ 0.55 g/t Au from in GDD006; GDD001 at Golconda returned 7.2m @ 0.95 g/t, including 2m @1.9 g/t Au from 198.2m and 1.1m @ 2.99 g/t;

@ 0.95 g/t, including @1.9 g/t Au from and @ 2.99 g/t; Surface rock assays returning up to 7.45 g/t Au; and

Completion of 2,711 soil samples identifying numerous prospective areas.

Martin Walter, President and CEO stated, "These new results, combined with the previously reported 52.4 g/t intercept in hole YRC008 confirm the success of Nubian's first drilling program in Victoria, Australia. The drill program encountered gold in more than half the holes, and has helped us to formulate a strategy for future discovery at Yandoit. With 10's of km of additional quartz reefs to follow up, we are now building our knowledge and refining targets at Sardinia. With gold achieving record prices exceeding US$2,000 an ounce, we are excited to be exploring one of the World's premier gold districts close to Agnico Eagle's Fosterville mine."

The Yandoit Gold Project is characterized by the presence of multiple north-south striking quartz vein systems, each spaced approximately 50 metres apart, marked by quartz float and abundant historic workings. The Company believes that less than 5% of the prospective strike length of quartz vein has been drill tested at Yandoit. Alluvial goldfields drain the areas of quartz reef, and were the source of production during the 19th century.

The completed program focused on the northern extension of the Goldsmith and Golconda mines which were in production until approximately 1908, and were known for rich structurally controlled shoots of free gold.

Highlights from the drill holes disclosed in this release (GDD003 – GDD006) include 0.5m @3.97 g/t Au from 87.0m and 0.2m @ 2.04 g/t from 90.4m in GDD005. True thickness is interpreted to be greater than 60% of drilled thickness. Results and drill collar locations from the full program are provided in Tables 1 and 2 below.

2021 drilling and surface sampling results from Yandoit have highlighted the widespread presence of prospective quartz reef with laminated textures and sulphide content that provide encouragement for gold mineralization.

Bonanza grade gold occurs in the Goldsmith trend (Figure 2) up to 2m @ 52.4 g/t gold from 28m in hole YRC008 (previously reported in news release dated October 6, 2021) indicates the potential for rich shoots similar to that which supported decades of historic production. Furthermore, Nubian sampling during 2021 identified gold at surface within sulphide minerals that may not have been recovered by historic miners.

Nubian has identified multiple drill targets on EL6274 in the west of the project area. The Sardinia line of lode lies 1.6 km's to the west (Figure 6 )of previous drilling where soil sampling and ground penetrating radar has already been completed. Surface rock geochemistry by the previous tenement holder here returned up to 0.61 g/t Au and 2,041 ppm arsenic. Permitting for a drilling program is now in progress.

The completed pXRF soil campaigns have identified dozens of potentially gold bearing locations. Final batches of soil identified as containing elevated arsenic have been screened and are in process of being delivered at the Genalysis Intertek assay laboratory to confirm arsenic anomalism and detect the value of gold. Interestingly, pXRF analysis of soil returned occasional silver which may contribute as a diagnostic in targeting and defining these newer prospect areas.

A final reconciliation of these soil results will be made once the results from the laboratory are completed.

Table 1 – Drilling Results from Yandoit Project, Central Victoria above 0.1 g/t Au

RC or DD From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) YRC001 46 48 2 0.19 YRC002 28 30 2 0.11 YRC003 20 22 2 0.24 YRC004 38 40 2 0.25

44 50 6 0.31 YRC005 34 38 4 0.12 YRC006 30 32 2 0.34 YRC007 38 43 5 0.92 YRC008 28 30 2 52.43

38 42 4 0.30 YRC009 42 48 6 0.21 YRC010 38 44 6 0.19 YRC011 No significant mineralization YRC012 24 26 2 0.23 YRC013 No significant mineralization YRC014 36 38 2 0.59 YRC015 24 28 4 0.13 YRC016 40 42 2 0.22 YRC017 No significant mineralization YRC018 34 36 2 0.16

56 62 6 0.19 YRC019 24 28 4 0.28 YRC020 20 26 6 0.14









GDD001 211.00 218.20 7.20 0.90 GDD002 No significant mineralization GDD003 No significant mineralization GDD004 No significant mineralization GDD005 87.00 88.10 1.10 2.30 GDD005 90.40 90.60 0.20 2.04 GDD005 90.85 91.70 0.85 0.30 GDD006 17.40 20.30 2.90 0.55

Note: True widths are presently unknown, but are estimated to be more than 60% of drilled width

based on drill hole cross-sections and surface geometry of the quartz reef.

Table 2 - Drill Hole collar locations in EL5193, Yandoit Project

Hole ID Type EAST MGA Zone 55 NORTH MGA Zone 55 Depth (metres) Azimuth (degrees) Declination (degrees) D001 DD 238899.8 5872900.0 21.5 69.04 -69.04 SDD001A DD 238902.3 5872900.0 25 59.44 -59.44 YRC001 RC 240508.3 5873568.8 54 70.8 -57.9 YRC002 RC 240524.2 5873571.4 42 75 -59 YRC003 RC 240530.2 5873574.2 26 67 -58.5 YRC004 RC 240502.7 5873557.6 58 110.2 -60 YRC005 RC 240511.6 5873558.7 48 108.2 -58.6 YRC006 RC 240527.2 5873560.1 36 104.5 -60.4 YRC007 RC 240488.2 5873347.8 54 95.6 -59.9 YRC008 RC 240487.7 5873365.0 96 90.2 -60 YRC009 RC 240481.3 5873358.7 98 90 -70 YRC010 RC 240491.0 5873386.0 87 90 -60 YRC011 RC 240881.2 5873906.5 48 87.9 -61.2 YRC012 RC 240877.2 5873916.2 45 88.5 -60.4 YRC013 RC 240875.1 5873934.3 93 86 -63.3 YRC014 RC 240853.7 5873940.8 57 87.8 -63 YRC015 RC 240864.8 5873992.4 57 90 -60 YRC016 RC 240844.6 5873991.9 45 90 -60 YRC017 RC 240852.2 5874076.9 48 90 -60 YRC018 RC 240704.7 5874426.1 66 90 -80 YRC019 RC 240699.8 5874396.1 70 97 -82.4 YRC020 RC 240711.0 5874396.0 36 90 -90 GDD001 DD 240555.5 5873193.7 230.4 151.3 -77 GDD002 DD 240555.5 5873194.7 232.4 113.4 -80.8 GDD003 DD 240529.5 5873900.0 62 90 -60 GDD004 DD 240529.7 5873875.0 36 90 -60 GDD005 DD 240507.6 5873875.0 96 90 -70 GDD006 DD 240520.0 5873875.0 40 90 -55

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the Yandoit Gold Project has been approved by Mark Saxon, an advisor to Nubian, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mark Saxon is an Honours BSc graduate in Geology from the University of Melbourne, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

TECHNICAL NOTES

RC and diamond drilling was completed by Indicator Drilling Pty Ltd with a hole diameter of 95mm. Approximately 2kg of sample was bagged on site and sent for assay per 2m of drilling. Wet conditions necessitated spear sampling of bags. Drill core was cut by Nubian contractors in a secure facility, and hand delivered to analytical laboratory. Alternating duplicates and certified reference materials were inserted as per industry standard. Assays were completed by Intertek Genalysis in Adelaide using Fire Assay Digest and Mass Spectroscopy analytical method.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused in key mining jurisdictions in central Victoria and Tasmania, Australia and Peru.

