Nubian Appoints New Director and Adds to Its Technical Committee

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Andrews to the Company's board of directors. Matthew has extensive experience in the mining industry, focused on managing environmental and sustainability issues relating to mine permitting in Australia and Latin America, including leading environmental programs in exploration, development, operations and mine reclamation. He is the current Vice President, Environment for Pan American Silver Corp. and is based in Sydney, Australia. He was formerly part of the Aquiline Resources Inc. team in Argentina prior to Pan American Silver Corp. acquisition of that company. Mr. Andrews is a Chemical Engineer who holds a Master's Degree in Environmental Management from the University of New South Wales. Mr. David Fynn has agreed to step down from the board of directors but will remain Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The Company also announces the appointment of Mark Saxon to its Technical Committee. Mark Saxon is an experienced mining executive and the current President and CEO of Medallion Resources Ltd. Mr. Saxon, who resides in Bendigo, Victoria, has over 25 years experience in the mining industry and holds a Bachelor of Science (honours) in Geology from the University of Melbourne. He is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Martin Walter, President & CEO of Nubian, commented, "We are pleased to welcome both Matt Andrews and Mark Saxon to the Nubian team. Their extensive experience and local knowledge of the Company's projects will be a significant asset to Nubian. The Board of Directors thanks David Fynn for his long service and valuable advice as a director of the Company."

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a public traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. In May 2020, Nubian entered into an agreement to acquire and develop the Yandoit Gold Project in central Victoria, Australia and in July 2020, Nubian entered into an agreement to acquire Stavely Mineral Limited's Fosterville East project and its Lefroy and Mathinna projects in Tasmania. Nubian's main asset is the Esquilache Silver Project located within the Tintaya porphyry copper belt of southern Peru.

