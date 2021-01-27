Nubian Appoints Marc Henderson Chairman

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Henderson to the Company's board of directors and as Chairman of the Board.

Marc Henderson is a senior mining executive with more than 20 years at the helm of public mineral exploration companies. He is currently the President and CEO of Laramide Resources Ltd., a TSX listed uranium development company and was the founding Chairman of Treasury Metals Inc., a TSX listed gold company, beginning in 2008 when that company was formed following its spin off from Laramide Resources Ltd. Mr. Henderson was also the former President and CEO of Aquiline Resources Inc., which was sold Pan American Silver Corp. in 2009. Mr. Henderson is a chartered financial analyst and holds an economics degree from the University of Colorado.

"Marc not only brings a wealth of experience and a trusted network within the exploration market to Nubian, he also brings an entrepreneurial mindset to the Company. With Marc at the helm alongside the experienced mining board that Nubian has built, the Company will be in a strong position as it moves into this next phase of growth. Today, Nubian is well positioned to become one of the leading gold and silver exploration companies having secured the Fosterville East and Yandoit gold prospects in Victoria, Australia, the Lefroy and Matthina projects in Tasmania and our Esquilache Silver project in Peru," stated Markus Janser, former Chairman of Nubian, who added, "It has been a privilege to lead Nubian's transformation as a company. I will continue to serve Nubian as a director and Chair of the Audit Committee and look forward to working closely with Marc and the Board to advance Nubian's vision for the future."

The Company has granted Marc Henderson 300,000 options exercisable at $0.42 for a period of five years.

In connection with Mr. Henderson's appointment, Campbell Woskett, a newly-elected director has resigned, and will remain a member of the Company's Australian Advisory Committee.

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused in key mining jurisdictions in central Victoria, Australia, Tasmania, Peru and USA.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Martin Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Resources Ltd., at +1-416-389-5692 or [email protected]

