NUBIAN ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL & SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Nubian Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NBR) (OTCQB: NBRFF) ("Nubian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held May 31, 2023.

A total of 19,362,142 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 30% of the total number of common shares of the Company issued and outstanding. All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved including setting the board of directors at five, election of all five management nominees (Marc Henderson (Chair), Matthew Andrews, Markus Janser, Campbell Smyth and Martin Walter (CEO)) to the board of directors of the Company, the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration, and re-approval of the stock option plan.

Marc Henderson, Chairman stated, "This year's shareholder meeting saw the departure of two directors, Larry Treadgold and Scott Jobin-Bevans, both of whom decided to not stand for re-election due to other commitments. The Board extends its appreciation to Larry for his 12+ years of service to Nubian which includes holding the position of CEO in his early years of involvement with the Company and leading the technical committee in the last number of years as Nubian embarked on expanding its property base. We also extend our appreciation to Scott for his expertise in South America and contribution to both the audit and technical committees of the Board. We wish both Larry and Scott the best in their future endeavors."

ABOUT NUBIAN

Nubian Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Nubian's projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nubian Resources Ltd.

For further information: Martin Walter, Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Resources Ltd., +1-416-389-5692 or [email protected]