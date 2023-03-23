OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ -

Product: Carob (drink)

Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Clostridium botulinum

Distribution: Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media and public enquiries: Company information, Nubia Food and Beverage Inc., Email: [email protected]e.com; Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]