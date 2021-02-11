Receives top marks among leading technology peers for 11th consecutive year

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been named one of "Montréal's Top Employers" for 2021, marking the eleventh consecutive year that the company has received this award. "Montréal's Top Employers" distinction is part of Canada's Top 100 Employers project, a competition where companies are evaluated and compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

"Our employees are the reason Nuance is such an incredible place to work, and they are also why we have market-leading technology that is trusted by the largest companies around the world," said Beth Conway, Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer. "We are fiercely committed to cultivating a culture where they can thrive, and providing benefits that empower, inspire, and support their varying needs."

"Montréal's Top Employers" award is a special designation that recognizes employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers are evaluated on physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

With a deep commitment to supporting its global employees and the communities in which they live and work, Nuance offers competitive benefits and leave policies, as well as professional development and continuing education opportunities, flexible work schedules, paid time off to volunteer, and on-site health and wellness programs. Additionally, Nuance maintains strong relationships with many universities and academic institutions worldwide, including Mila, and the company's Montréal office offers a robust internship program for students, hosting approximately 95 interns in 2020, and is currently accepting applicants for its next intern cohort, which begins in May 2021.

The "Montréal's Top Employers" for 2021 award is just one in a series of Employer of Choice accolades that Nuance has received, including most recently being named one of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," the #1 Best Place to Work by Built In Boston, a Top Employer by the Boston Globe , a Top 50 Company to Sell For in 2020 by Selling Power , and a certified "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work Institute.

