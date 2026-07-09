Nuance Audio™ Glasses Now Available in Canada, Marking Next Phase of Breakout Global Momentum

Clinically validated, award-winning invisible listening assistant expands availability following a landmark year of innovation, regulatory milestones, and cultural adoption

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Nuance Audio Glasses from EssilorLuxottica are available in Canada, marking the highly anticipated expansion of its first-of-its-kind invisible open-ear assistive listening glasses into a critical new market.

Nuance Audio glasses available in two frame styles and three colours.

Designed for individuals with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss, Nuance Audio Glasses seamlessly integrate advanced sound technology into stylish, lightweight eyewear, providing discreet, all-day hearing support without sacrificing comfort or design. By merging vision correction and hearing enhancement into one device, Nuance Audio Glasses serve as an Invisible Listening Assistant, eliminating the need for multiple devices and helping people stay engaged in everyday moments with confidence.

The versatile Audio Mode feature lets you choose where to focus your hearing, whether it's all around you or directly in front of you. Frontal Mode enhances sounds in front of you, making it easier to focus on conversations with someone in loud environments. All Around Mode amplifies sounds and speech from all directions, ideal for situations where you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Available over the counter without an audiologist's prescription, the glasses are designed to reduce traditional barriers such as stigma, cost, and accessibility, making it easier than ever for consumers to take control of their hearing health. Nuance Audio Glasses use directional microphones and open-ear speakers to deliver a natural listening experience, enhancing speech clarity while reducing background noise in environments like restaurants, workplaces, and social gatherings.

Nuance Audio Glasses are available in a variety of styles, colors, and lens configurations to meet the wearer's specific preferences:

Styles: Two distinct frame silhouettes, each designed to be worn all day and mistaken for everyday eyewear: Panthos (a classic rounded shape, 48 mm) and Square (54 mm and 56 mm)

Two distinct frame silhouettes, each designed to be worn all day and mistaken for everyday eyewear: (a classic rounded shape, 48 mm) and (54 mm and 56 mm) Colours: Three sophisticated options crafted to complement personal style: Shiny Black, Shiny Burgundy, and Deep Blue

Three sophisticated options crafted to complement personal style: Sizes: Panthos (round): 48 mm , Square: 54 mm, and 56 mm

Panthos (round): , Square: Lenses: Best paired with Transitions® lenses, Nuance Audio Glasses accept prescription or blue-light-filtering lenses, making them a seamless addition to your eyewear collection. Frames can be updated with your prescription, bringing assistive listening and corrective vision together in a single, stylish pair.

Their performance is validated by clinical research conducted in partnership with Western University (Canada), which tested the glasses under controlled yet realistic noise conditions that mimic everyday listening environments. The study showed up to a 29% improvement in speech understanding in difficult acoustic settings, strengthening the product's ability to enable clearer conversations where it matters most.

"Nuance Audio Glasses are now available in 14 countries and more than 17,000 stores worldwide. The response to the product has made it clear that consumers are ready for a new approach to hearing care," said Stefano Genco, Global Head of Nuance Audio, EssilorLuxottica. "Expanding into Canada allows us to meet that demand with a solution that is as discreet and design-forward as it is effective."

The Canadian launch follows a breakout year for Nuance Audio, marked by significant regulatory, clinical, and cultural milestones that have established the brand as a leader in a new category. In the U.S. market, Nuance Audio obtained FDA approval in early 2025 as an over-the-counter hearing solution, an important step in increasing access to hearing care and confirming the product's safety and effectiveness.

The brand's innovation and design have also gained global recognition. Nuance Audio was named to TIME's 100 Best Inventions and received the prestigious Silmo d'Or award for Smart Eyewear, emphasizing its groundbreaking approach to combining advanced hearing technology with everyday eyewear.

Beyond industry recognition, Nuance Audio continues to gain cultural traction. Award-winning actress Jane Lynch (Glee, Only Murders in the Building, The Weakest Link) recently wore Nuance Audio Glasses at the EssilorLuxottica Switch Innovation Summit, sharing how they have offered her a stylish solution to stay fully engaged in conversations and everyday life.

Nuance Audio Glasses are now available in Canada through select optical and audiologist retailers, along with authorized providers. Consumers can choose from multiple frame styles and colors and customize their lenses to suit their vision needs.

About EssilorLuxottica:

EssilorLuxottica is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of advanced vision care products, eyewear, and medtech solutions. The Group is home to the most innovative lens technologies, including Varilux, Stellest and Transitions, iconic brands such as Ray-Ban, Oakley and Supreme, top-selling smart eyewear products including Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta Vanguard and Nuance Audio, the most desired luxury licensed brands and world-class retailers including Sunglass Hut, LensCrafters, Vision Express and Apollo. With over 200,000 employees across 150 countries, 600 operations facilities, serving 300,000 eye care professionals and operating 18,000 stores, the Group generated consolidated revenue of Euro 28.5 billion in 2025. EssilorLuxottica trades on the Euronext Paris market and is included in the Euro Stoxx 50 and CAC 40 indices. Codes and symbols: ISIN: FR0000121667; Reuters: ESLX.PA; Bloomberg: EL:FP. www.essilorluxottica.com.

SOURCE Nuance Audio

Media Contact: Blend PR, [email protected], ca.nuanceaudio.com