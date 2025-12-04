Ntwist Appoints Sunil Vedula as Co-CEO to Accelerate Industrial AI Value in Mining & Manufacturing

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Ntwist, a leader in Industrial AI solutions for the mining and manufacturing industries, today announced the appointment of Sunil Vedula as Co-CEO. This strategic move signals Ntwist's evolution from a technology provider to a strategic operational partner, reinforcing its commitment to delivering measurable, minimum guaranteed ROI for mining and manufacturing giants.

As Co-CEO, Sunil will lead the company's expansion into deeper value-based relationships, focusing on scaling Ntwist's flagship platforms, such as MineMax and iMES (an intelligent Manufacturing Execution System), across global operations.

Delivering Operational Certainty in Mining & Manufacturing

Sunil's appointment comes at a critical time as industrial operators face increasing pressure to optimize throughput and reduce energy intensity. Ntwist's technology, which integrates directly with industrial control systems to automate decision-making, requires a leadership approach grounded in operational reality. ||

"Sunil's deep understanding of the Mining and Manufacturing sector is exactly what our customers need," said Chowdary Meenavilli, Founder & CEO of Ntwist. "His focus isn't just on software; it's on the physical outcome--whether that is predictability in mining site's stockpile and throughput, reducing diesel consumption while increasing throughput in haulage fleets or stabilizing grinding circuits in complex mineral processing."

"Our goal is to be the 'Operational Copilot' for the heavy industry," said Sunil Vedula. "By stepping into the Co-CEO role, I look forward to ensuring that every engagement starts with the customer's problem--not our features. We are building a culture where we only win when our partners see a tangible difference in their P&L, from the mine pit to the finishing line."

About Ntwist

Ntwist is an Industrial AI company based in Edmonton, Alberta, specializing in artificial intelligence platforms for the mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing sectors. Their products, including Haulmax and Mill Control, leverage existing industrial data to drive autonomous optimization and sustainability. Ntwist serves major operators including Orezone, Oceanagold, Suncor, TAQA and many others.

