NSK Americas Launches Website for Metal-Making Operations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- To help meet the increasing demand for high-productivity solutions in steel mills and related industries, NSK Americas has launched NSKMetals.com. The website presents the company's diverse range of rolling bearing technology and service solutions expressly designed for the extreme environments found in metal-making plants.

"Modern mill operators are under enormous pressure to increase production due to global demand, while simultaneously lowering cost-per-ton," says Paul Brda, NSK Strategic Segment Manager. "Our intent with this website is to present game-changing products and technologies that help mills meet variable output targets, while lowering overall operating costs."

The website highlights the specialized bearing products NSK has engineered for virtually every mill application – from furnaces and casting, to rolling mills, to the array of critical process machinery and equipment that keep everything running smoothly. It also details the comprehensive technical support the company provides on-site with NSK industry experts, in design stage with Application Engineering and in perpetuity with extensive end-to-end services.

An expanding library of technical resources provides product- and service-literature downloads. And industry-specific case studies demonstrate how NSK has made real-world improvements in mill productivity and cost control with its holistic Added Value Program (AIP).

"Our mantra is 'Keep Metal Moving'. We know that if one bearing fails on a segment roll in the casting facility, all downstream processes come to a halt, output ceases, and the costs quickly mount," adds Brda. "NSK has been specializing in bearing solutions in mills for decades, introducing metallurgical and tribological advancements, and breakthrough bearing products that consistently outlast and outperform conventional solutions. Customers can find all that, and more, at NSKMetals.com"

NSK manufactured the world's first bearings in Japan in 1916, and has since developed into a global organization researching, designing, and manufacturing Motion & Control™ solutions essential for mobility and industrial applications. In the early 1960s, NSK set its sights outside Japan and has established over 200 business locations in 30 countries, alongside a vast network of joint ventures and partnerships in all corners of the world. Today, NSK is the top supplier of bearings in Japan and is the third largest supplier in the world by market share.

