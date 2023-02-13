NSCC, Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa partner to support unique on-site hospitality and culinary diploma programs

DIGBY, NS, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) and Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa have joined forces to offer programs and an environment that will foster hospitality business and culinary management education on site, at one of Nova Scotia's renowned, historic resorts.

In its first year, up to 30 students will have an opportunity to take part in this unique partnership. Those accepted to the two-year Business – Hospitality program will have the option to stay in nearby accommodations. While completing their studies, students will be supported by both NSCC (Burridge Campus - Digby Learning Centre) and the resort, with faculty teaching on site. The Business – Hospitality program starts September 2023, and the two-year Culinary Management program is anticipated to begin September 2024 – adding seats for another 20 learners.

The two partners signed an MOU February 7, 2023 outlining the collaborative supports which will include on-site teaching spaces, hands-on work experience and options such as accommodations, transportation, meal plans, part-time work and work placements.

"This partnership with NSCC is a proud moment for historic Digby Pines; we now have an important stake in the future of hospitality-training in Nova Scotia," says Glenn Squires, president of The Pines' ownership group. "This public/ private partnership is first-of-a-kind in Canada and as the Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa begins its next phase of development, hospitality and eventually culinary students, will have the opportunity to be up-close-and-personal with leading edge hospitality growth. This is a game-changer for all involved."

Bear River First Nation is lead partner in the group that purchased The Pines from the Province of Nova Scotia in December 2019.

"It's another proud moment for Bear River First Nation as we, once again, see our concepts – as important as this partnership with NSCC – come to fruition through hard work and dedication of the partners," says Chief Carol Dee Potter of Bear River First Nation. "We hope Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa will continue to bring benefits to our communities and beyond."

Scott MacPherson, NSCC's Dean of the School of Business and Creative Industries, says that the program will provide great hands-on and on-site experience and valuable community connections. "The hospitality and tourism sectors are major contributors to our economy. These programs will connect students with local experts -- experiencing how they operate first-hand." He adds, "It is our hope that by including the option for accommodations, transportation, meals and direct experience, this program will eliminate some of the barriers for students interested in the sector and once graduated, these learners will add their talents to this important and growing field."

SOURCE Digby Pines Golf Resort & Spa

For further information: Contacts: Glenn Squires, Digby Pines Ownership Group, T: 902-401-6662; Kathleen Cameron, NSCC, T: 902-499-7844 E: [email protected]