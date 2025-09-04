NRGene Achieves Full Clubroot Resistance in Canola and Moves Toward Commercialization in Canada

Breakthrough Field Trial Results Show 0% Disease Incidence, Outperforming Industry Standards

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- NRGene Green, a global leader in AI-driven genomics for crop improvement, today announced breakthrough field trial results confirming complete resistance to clubroot in canola - a result that, as far as we know, marks the first field demonstration of immunity-level resistance to this devastating disease.

Developed in Saskatchewan, this innovation brings long-term value to Canadian agriculture, strengthening the country's position as a global leader in sustainable crop development. Clubroot resistance trait development, IP protection, and all commercialization efforts are led by NRGene's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, NRGene Green.

Extensive field trials conducted in 2025 confirmed that NRGene's advanced introgressed donor lines achieved 0% disease incidence under high pathogen pressure, while existing industry-resistant varieties collapsed with disease infection rates exceeding 74%.

With Canada's canola industry valued at $43.7 billion annually, these results represent a transformational breakthrough for global oilseed production, offering Canadian farmers the first truly robust defense against clubroot (Plasmodiophora brassicae), which threatens billions in yield losses worldwide.

A Major Step Forward - Zero Infection Achieved in Field Trials

NRGene's 2025 field trials delivered exceptional results across multiple breeding lines:

Complete Protection : NRGene's advanced resistant lines (Donor A & Donor B) showed zero infection even under extreme disease pressure

: NRGene's advanced resistant lines (Donor A & Donor B) showed zero infection even under extreme disease pressure Superior Hybrid Performance : New hybrid varieties incorporating the resistance achieved near-perfect protection with only 0.2% infection rates

: New hybrid varieties incorporating the resistance achieved near-perfect protection with only 0.2% infection rates Consistent Results : Stabilized breeding lines maintained strong resistance with infection rates below 1% across multiple test conditions

: Stabilized breeding lines maintained strong resistance with infection rates below 1% across multiple test conditions Current Solutions Inadequate: Existing "resistant" commercial varieties failed dramatically with 74–85% infection rates, proving current solutions cannot withstand today's aggressive disease strains

"These results represent a global breakthrough in sustainable agriculture," said Dr. Masood Rizvi, General Manager of NRGene Green. "For the first time, farmers worldwide will have access to canola varieties that combine complete disease immunity with commercial viability, ensuring food security while driving long-term agricultural sustainability."

Breakthrough Innovation for Global Agriculture

NRGene's clubroot-resistant germplasm represents next-generation crop breeding technology:

Non-GMO Precision : Achieved through genomics and AI-driven tools to identify natural clubroot resistance genes, enable efficient gene pyramiding, and apply targeted introgression using advanced molecular breeding technologies, supporting rapid regulatory acceptance and global deployment.

: Achieved through genomics and AI-driven tools to identify natural clubroot resistance genes, enable efficient gene pyramiding, and apply targeted introgression using advanced molecular breeding technologies, supporting rapid regulatory acceptance and global deployment. Proven Durability : Resistance remains stable across diverse genetic backgrounds and environmental conditions

: Resistance remains stable across diverse genetic backgrounds and environmental conditions Commercial Scalability : Lines are compatible with existing breeding programs, facilitating rapid integration into commercial hybrid development

: Lines are compatible with existing breeding programs, facilitating rapid integration into commercial hybrid development Sustainable Agriculture: Reduces reliance on fungicides and prevents productive farmland losses - contributing to lower input costs and improved farmer margins

"This achievement demonstrates how AI-driven genomics combined with an in-depth biology understanding can solve agriculture's most challenging problems," said Gil Ronen, CEO of NRGene. "Our technology provides farmers and seed companies with the first truly effective solution to this global crisis while protecting both yields and the environment."

Market Commercialization and Global Partnership

The resistant lines and molecular markers are now available for licensing to commercial breeding programs and seed companies worldwide. This opens high-value opportunities for seed companies to secure breakthrough resistance traits while equipping farmers with more resilient varieties. NRGene Green's royalty-based revenue model provides scalability and recurring income streams, creating a sustainable growth engine. With full compatibility across existing breeding programs, commercial integration can proceed rapidly, shortening the path from R&D to market-ready hybrids. NRGene Green is already collaborating with leading seed companies to integrate this innovation into elite pipelines.

Securing Agriculture's Future

NRGene Green's breakthrough in clubroot resistance positions the company as a global leader in agricultural innovation, addressing critical food security challenges while driving forward the next generation of climate-resilient, high-performance crops solutions.

About NRGene Green



NRGene Green, a wholly owned company of NRGene Ltd (TASE: NRGN), is dedicated to advancing oil-crops research and commercialization. By integrating AI-driven genomics and molecular breeding, NRGene Green develops and delivers innovative, high-performance canola and soybean traits to support seed companies and growers worldwide.

