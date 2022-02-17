NowVertical Group Closes Acquisition of CoreBI

"Adding CoreBI and the experienced team in Latin America is another major milestone for NOW. We are excited by the opportunity to work with their people and clients in one of the fastest-growing big data and business analytics markets in the world," said Daren Trousdell, Chairman & CEO of NOW. "The CoreBI acquisition is a clear demonstration of our M&A strategy at work, providing the Company with clear synergies, including planned cross-customer selling, footprint expansion, the consolidation of growing recurring revenues and experienced staff".

Operating from two primary locations in Argentina (Buenos Aires & Cordoba) and also from Bogotá, Colombia, CoreBI was founded in 2006 by Leandro Srur and Mauricio Pinto. The company is focused on empowering bold decision-making for its customers through big data, data-driven consulting, business intelligence, advanced-analytical models, and data governance business insights. CoreBI currently services more than 20 marquee customers across the banking and finance, telecommunications, retail, energy, and pharmaceutical industries. With over 60 regional success stories, CoreBI works with some of the world's most recognizable global enterprises, including Metlife Worldwide, Disney, Nike, Visa, and Raízen Energia, providing consulting services and software solutions across the big data analytics value chain. CoreBI generated an audited net income of approximately US$1.4 million, US$7.1 million in revenue, and US$1.8 million in EBITDA in 2021, representing notable increases over the estimated unaudited consolidated amounts stated in NOW's January 13, 2022 press release announcing the acquisition.

Expanding into LATAM with NOW Solutions

CoreBI and NOW's previously announced acquisition of Allegient Defense Inc., which is anticipated to close in the first half of 2022, will join NOW Solutions to expand both the group's industry and geographic footprints. The Solutions team offers customers an industry-specific, expert-led service and consulting team ideally positioned to provide organization-wide strategy and implementation guidance. The group is led by Dave Whitmire, President of NOW Solutions and an experienced executive and US Special Operations veteran with 25+ years in the public and private sectors.

By offering transformational services across verticals, NOW Solutions provides the Company with significant advantages over traditional software providers and other consolidators by streamlining integrations and leveraging cross-platform selling opportunities and synergies. As a critical component of the Company's virtuous value business model, NOW Solutions accelerates software sales cycles and improves service margins by offering NOW's proprietary software across verticals to existing clients. To learn more about NOW Solutions, visit the Company's website at: https://www.nowvertical.com/solutions

Transaction Details

Pursuant to the terms of a share purchase agreement dated January 12, 2022, the Company acquired CoreBI for total aggregate consideration of up to US$8.0 million, consisting of (i) a cash payment of US$3.0 million on closing, (ii) a contingent cash payment of US$1.75 million payable on the 12-month anniversary of closing provided certain corporate objectives are satisfied, and (iii) up to a maximum aggregate of US$3.25 million in the form of an earn-out, payable to the vendors on the first, second, third and fourth year anniversaries of closing upon CoreBI achieving certain adjusted EBITDA targets.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NOW is a big data, Vertical Intelligence ("VI") software and services company that is growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures

