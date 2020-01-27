NOW Plastics Packaging Solutions Put Environmental Protection First

EAST LONGMEADOW, Massachusetts, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- NOW Plastics, a global supply chain and finance organization serving flexible packaging and industrial markets worldwide, is now offering a wide range of films and packaging solutions that take into account environmental concerns, reflecting its stated commitment to protecting the environment and addressing strong market trends.

Through a vast network of global suppliers, NOW Plastics is able to tap into the most recent technological advancements and newly developed products in the plastics industry, enabling the company to offer a wide range of eco-friendly alternatives. Moreover, the company says that it will continue to update its product mix as environmentally-protective processes and products evolve.

NOW Plastics' current eco-friendly product portfolio comprises a huge array of packaging solutions in the following categories:

Post-Consumer Recycled content (PCR) films (PET, BOPA, PE, etc.)

Film structures for making packaging recyclable

Bio-based/sustainable sources for raw materials/resins

Biodegradable plastics

Compostable substrates and packaging options

Company CEO Larry Silverstein said:

"The efficient and responsible use of plastics and packaging has become a critical consideration for companies throughout the packaging value chain. NOW Plastics has adopted a strategic focus on eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions that do not compromise the shelf life of packaged food, since food waste is also an important social and economic concern.

"We will continue to develop a wide range of plastic substrates and packaging solutions that take into account environmental, social and economic factors. We are committed to protecting the environment and at the same time to restoring the good name of plastics, which are not mutually exclusive."

About NOW Plastics:

NOW Plastics is a Global Supply Chain Solutions Organization, providing world class plastic films, aluminum foil and other packaging products, as well as a full range of services - logistics, financing, product warranties, procurement risk mitigation and others - to assure a seamless import experience. The company serves the flexible packaging, label and industrial converting industries in North America, Central and South America, the United Kingdom, Europe and North Africa. Its products are sourced from over 60 manufacturers around the globe.

