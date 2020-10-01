NOW OPEN: Experience Sky-High Luxury at the New Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero

"As our California collection continues to grow, we are proud to expand our presence in one of America's top destinations, giving locals and travellers alike another unique opportunity to stay with Four Seasons in this great city," says Christian Clerc , President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "With soaring views, fully reimagined guest rooms and suites, and an ideal location near some of the city's most popular attractions, we look forward to welcoming guests to our new luxury experience in San Francisco."

Located near the Embarcadero area at Sansome and California Streets in the Financial District, guests are just steps – or a cable car ride – from major international businesses, Michelin-starred restaurants, luxury shopping in Union Square, walkable neighbourhoods such as North Beach and Chinatown, and the Embarcadero waterfront, including the twice-weekly farmers market in the Ferry Building. Just 20 minutes from San Francisco International Airport, the new Hotel is also a few blocks from the city's original Four Seasons on Market Street in the SoMa district, known for its world-class museums.

"We are thrilled to welcome our first guests and to write a new story in Four Seasons history. Whether you'll be leisurely enjoying a stay with us or here for new business, our team is here to be your extended family and to share in your San Francisco experiences," says the Hotel's General Manager Robert Megargle.

A Home (or Office, or Classroom) in the Sky

The Hotel's 155 rooms and suites – all located on the top 11 floors of the 48-storey 345 California Center building - have been designed with flexibility in mind, for today's travellers as well as local guests.

"Whether enjoying a much-needed staycation, looking for a change in scenery from your work from home set-up, or returning to us for a visit, guests will find fresh new spaces that meet their needs," says Megargle.

Guests will experience the height of modern luxury in updated, beautifully appointed rooms and suites by design firm Marzipan, who were inspired by the incredible views across the city and beyond. The palette is bright and crisp, with splashes of colour punctuating bespoke furnishings and carefully chosen textures such as the custom-designed, hand-tufted wool rugs. Thoughtful details are everywhere, such as the threads of gold woven through the wallcoverings that harken back to the city's gold rush history. Other features include spa-like bathrooms featuring freestanding soaking tubs placed to enjoy the sunshine during the day, and the glittering urban landscape by night.

The new two-bedroom Embarcadero Suites, with their spacious, studio-style layouts, are particularly suited to setting up two workstations, meeting colleagues or spreading out with family. For those working or distance learning, Four Seasons offers services including a loaner printer, extra chargers and cables, the ability to procure office supplies as needed, and tech support for hooking up devices to the 55 or 65-inch televisions.

In-room dining allows for everything from breakfast in bed to working lunches, romantic dinners and late-night snacking in the privacy of one's own accommodation.

The Snug x Four Seasons adds an exciting new dimension to the in-room experience as the Hotel partners with the popular local hotspot to create a menu of bespoke cocktails, all shaken, stirred and delivered directly to one's door, ready to pour over ice and enjoy.

Menus may be accessed through the Four Seasons App, which also features a Chat option in 100+ languages, allowing contactless communication with staff to arrange for in-room dining, off-site restaurant reservations, laundry and housekeeping, local and airport transportation and much more to customise their stay.

A new, state-of-the-art fitness centre on the third floor features natural light pouring in through large windows overlooking Sansome Street.

The View from Here

Every room and suite at Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero offer panoramic views, allowing guests to spot such landmarks as the Golden Gate Bridge, the Transamerica Pyramid, Alcatraz Island, the Bay Bridge and San Francisco Bay. For another perspective, most floors feature a Sky Bridge with floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides. On the 48th floor, young and old will enjoy the "Eye Spy from the Sky" feature – the Hotel's take on the classic "I Spy" game - added during the Hotel's extensive renovations.

The Hotel's concierge team can create custom itineraries to #ExperienceEmbarcadero and beyond, including arranging tickets and reservations, whether vacationing in the city, or even just stealing a few hours when in town for business.

Still to Come

In 2021, Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero will introduce an all-new street level restaurant showcasing California's bountiful produce and world-renowned wines.

Also on the horizon, an open-air Sky Deck on the 40th floor will feature unique pop-ups and other events.

Take Advantage of These Opening Offers

To welcome guests to the newest Four Seasons in California, the Hotel is offering more ways to enjoy the city with value added experiences, such as the Spirit of San Francisco Staycation package, or the Time to Connect package. Reservations may be made online.

Lead With Care

Grounded in health care expertise and enabled by access to leading technologies and tools, Four Seasons enhanced global health and safety program, Lead With Care, is focused on providing care, confidence and comfort to all Four Seasons guests, employees and residents within the new COVID-19 environment. All properties worldwide, including Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero, have an onsite Hygiene Officer who is dedicated to implementing the program, and adapting health and safety measures based on key learnings and best practices. Guests are also encouraged to enjoy contactless service through the Four Seasons App and Chat. For more information, click here.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 119 hotels and resorts, and 45 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 48 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter

Contact:

Matthew Levison

[email protected]

646-274-3631

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts