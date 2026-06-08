Novus Health Adds Virtual Primary Care to Build Connected Healthcare Assistance Platform

Move reflects growing demand for integrated healthcare support beyond standalone virtual care and navigation services.

TORONTO, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Novus Health today announced the acquisition of assets associated with the GOeVisit virtual care platform, expanding the company's capabilities in virtual primary care and connected healthcare support.

The acquisition reflects Novus Health's broader strategy to build a more connected healthcare support platform that helps Canadians not only access care, but understand what to do next, while enabling employers and insurers to better connect healthcare access, navigation, coaching, and clinical support.

Healthcare support has evolved beyond any single service. Increasingly, employers and insurers are seeking ways to connect virtual care, navigation, coaching, risk assessments, and specialty support into a more seamless member experience.

Novus Health believes the next phase of healthcare innovation will come from better connecting those experiences. Today, the company supports more than 3 million Canadians through employers, insurers, and healthcare partners across Canada and has consistently achieved member satisfaction rates exceeding 98%.

"This transaction represents an important step in the continued evolution of Novus Health's healthcare assistance platform," said Jamie Marcellus, CEO of Novus Health. "By adding virtual primary care capabilities, we are further strengthening our ability to help Canadians navigate care with greater speed, clarity, and support."

The addition of virtual primary care capabilities is expected to enhance Novus Health's existing services across:

Healthcare navigation

Healthcare assistance

Medical second opinions

Health coaching

Health risk assessments

Care coordination and next-step support

"Virtual care alone is no longer enough," added Marcellus. "The real opportunity is creating connected healthcare experiences that combine access, guidance, coaching, and support in a way that is actually useful to people."

Organizations interested in expanding healthcare access and navigation support for their members can learn more at novushealth.com

About Novus Health

Novus Health is a Canadian healthcare assistance company helping people navigate healthcare with greater clarity through connected support services including healthcare navigation, healthcare assistance, health coaching, health risk assessments, medical second opinions, and digital health solutions.

SOURCE Novus Health

For further information, contact: Jamie Marcellus, CEO, Novus Health, Phone: (866)-789-0850, E-mail [email protected], Web: www.novushealth.com