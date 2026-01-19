NOVEON MAGNETICS COMPLETES $215 MILLION SERIES C TO EXPAND U.S. RARE EARTH MAGNET MANUFACTURING CAPACITY

Financing Round Led by One Investment Management Supports Expansion of Domestic Rare Earth Magnet Production and Facilitates Secondary Share Sale

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Noveon Magnetics, Inc. (Noveon), a leading U.S. manufacturer of sintered rare earth permanent magnets, today announced the close of a $215 million Series C financing led by a $200 million investment from One Investment Management (OneIM). The capital will fuel significant growth of Noveon's domestic rare earth magnet manufacturing capacity as demand accelerates across key sectors -- including automotive, defense, AI, energy, and advanced manufacturing -- and as the need to reshore critical U.S. supply chains becomes increasingly important. In addition, today's Series C financing facilitates secondary sales by certain existing shareholders.

As part of the transaction, OneIM will appoint two new Series C board members.

"This financing marks a pivotal step in scaling Noveon's production capabilities to meet rapidly growing customer demand," said Scott Dunn, CEO of Noveon. "With the support of OneIM, we are accelerating deliveries of high-performance rare earth magnets produced entirely in the United States -- scaling capacity, capability, and strengthening supply chain resiliency for our customers."

Noveon was the first company to reshore full-scale production of sintered rare earth magnets to the United States. This investment positions Noveon to accelerate its growth trajectory by expanding capacity beyond 2,000 tons per year, enabling the company to support existing commercial partners and capture growing demand from critical industries requiring high-performance, high-quality magnetic materials.

Rare earth permanent magnets are essential to automotive systems, defense platforms, AI and data storage technologies, robotics, and advanced manufacturing applications. Noveon's American manufacturing platform directly addresses long-standing supply chain vulnerabilities, delivering reliable, high-performance magnet solutions.

"Noveon is uniquely positioned to lead the reshoring of the rare earth magnet industry at a time when supply chain security and domestic manufacturing capacity are national priorities," said Rajeev Misra, CEO and Co-Founder of OneIM. "The company has assembled exceptional talent and built the technical skills, operational expertise, and execution discipline required to scale U.S. rare earth magnet manufacturing. We are proud to support Noveon's next phase of growth and I look forward to supporting the company as it builds capacity that can truly meet the moment."

Over the last 12 months, Noveon has achieved several significant milestones, including entering into multi-year supply agreements with General Motors and ABB, forming strategic partnerships with Lynas and Solvay to help create a more resilient supply chain, and entering into a closed-loop magnet recycling initiative with LG Electronics and Kangwon Energy. These milestones have strengthened Noveon's position as a leader in sintered NdFeB magnets and have laid the groundwork for offering a fully domestic, vertically integrated solution for rare earth magnets.

"I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished over the past year," added Scott Dunn. "We look forward to building upon our strong momentum with support from our new and existing partners to deliver on our mission to reshore critical magnet production to the United States."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Noveon.

About Noveon

Noveon is the only operational manufacturer of sintered NdFeB rare earth magnets in the United States and the first to reshore them in over 20 years. Through its proprietary EcoFlux™ technology, Noveon delivers a fully domestic, closed-loop magnet manufacturing capability that maximizes resource efficiency, allows for the beneficial use of recycled materials, and produces superior high-performance finished magnets that meet the full range of commercial and industrial demand. Noveon's products provide a secure and resilient supply chain solution for critical applications including electric vehicles, wind turbines, robotics, motors, pumps, data storage, consumer electronics, and defense systems. Learn more at https://noveon.co/.

About OneIM

OneIM is a global alternative investment manager that invests across the capital structure, in a range of asset classes, industries and geographies. The firm applies a flexible investment approach and focuses on creating long-term value by working with exceptional partners and management teams. OneIM is sector agnostic and focuses on situations where it can leverage its cross-asset class expertise and capital base to achieve differentiated risk-adjusted returns. The firm was founded in 2022 and currently manages approximately $10 billion in assets. The team operates from offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Tokyo and New York.

