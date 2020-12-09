Noventis Signs Agreement with AFG Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- AFG Canada announced today that Noventis Credit Union Ltd, a financial institution based in Manitoba, has signed on to AFG Canada's Leasing Program. The partnership with Noventis further reinforces AFG's mission to expand into new markets in Canada to meet the rising consumer demand for residual based financing, otherwise known as leasing.

AFG's Program will be available to Noventis's member base of over 26,000. The AFG program allows Noventis to provide leasing options to their members looking to lease both new and used vehicles. AFG manages the residual value risk and the vehicle turn-in process, making the leasing experience more convenient for members.

"The AFG Leasing Program will provide additional vehicle options to enhance our lending portfolio – it's an innovative way to expand our offer at Noventis Credit Union," said Kevin McKnight, CEO at Noventis.

"We welcome Noventis to the AFG Canada family and look forward to contributing to their success and exceeding their expectations with AFG's superior customer service," said Richard Epley, CEO of AFG Canada. To learn more about AFG Canada's Leasing Program, please visit www.afgcanada.ca.

About AFG Canada



AFG Canada provides an innovative, turnkey indirect leasing program which is easily understood by credit union staff and members. AFG Canada's program is designed specifically to help credit unions differentiate themselves in the financial services marketplace and create a new source of revenue. An AFG Canada lease is very consumer friendly and will help participating credit unions retain existing members and attract new ones. The program is customized for each individual credit union regardless of size. For more information about AFG Canada call toll free at 888-486-1278, or visit www.afgcanada.ca.

About Noventis Credit Union

Noventis is a member-owned financial institution committed to providing quality financial services and support to its members and communities in the Interlake and southwestern Manitoba. Noventis takes pride in building relationships with its members to meet their financial goals. The credit union serves over 26,000 members through digital channels and 12 branch locations. To learn more about Noventis, click here: https://noventis.ca/

