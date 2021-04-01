Novari Surgical Wait List Technology to be Deployed at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare

KINGSTON, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has executed an agreement with Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare to immediately implement its surgical wait list management and eBooking technology.

The Novari ATC software is being implemented at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare. The technology is being provided as software as a service (SaaS) to the hospital and all surgical offices. The system will provide these surgeons and their office staff access to a standardized electronic wait list management system and the ability to electronically coordinate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures with the hospital. The software enhances the ability for collaboration and management of pooled lists of patients waiting for surgery as well as supporting a regional view of the demand for surgical services.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients waiting for surgery. Having a modern wait list management system complements these efforts.

The implementation of the award winning Novari ATC system includes integration to Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare's installation of Cerner and will automate the surgical booking process.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live or being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across five Canadian provinces.

"Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is eagerly anticipating the launch of the Novari software in Muskoka," says CEO Natalie Bubela. "Embracing this new technology will provide better digital access to accurate surgical wait times, moving us away from manual processes. There will be countless workflow efficiencies for our staff and for staff in the surgical offices and the benefits are promising and exciting."

"COVID-19 has impacted surgical wait times in much of Canada. Having a digital wait list management system was important before the pandemic. Now it's even more important". - John Sinclair CPHIMS-CA, President, Novari Health

About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information visit www.novarihealth.com.

About Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is a multi-site health care organization accredited with exemplary standing that provides acute care services at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital and South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. Find out more about Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare by visiting www.mahc.ca.

