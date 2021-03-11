Novari Medical Imaging Referral Management Technology to be Deployed at Grey Bruce Health Services

KINGSTON, ON, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Novari Health has announced that it has executed an agreement with Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) to implement its medical imaging referral management software technology.

The Novari Medical Imaging Requisition Management (MIRM) software is being implemented at Grey Bruce Health Services. The software as a service (SaaS) technology is being provided as an electronic means to manage the processing and workflows associated with inbound referrals for medical imaging. Individual workflows for MRI, CT, mammography, nuclear and other imaging modalities are complex and still paper based at most Canadian hospitals. The Novari MIRM system's workflow capabilities can be configured to accommodate unique workflows for each modality and eliminate risks inherent in paper-based processes. The Novari technology provides front line staff and management with accurate and real-time data on the volume of requisitions, the status of every patient's referral and bottlenecks in the system.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health and hospitals across the province have been working to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on patients. Having a modern medical imaging wait list management and electronic workflow system complements these efforts for all patients including those waiting for surgical consults, surgery and other procedures.

Novari Health's innovative and unique access to care technologies are live and being implemented at dozens of hospitals and regional health authorities across Canada.

"Like many organizations that are using paper-based requisitions, a significant amount of effort is spent by staff and physicians at GBHS managing the flow and access to that form. Digitizing the requisition will allow us to streamline our processes and open up opportunities such as remote protocolling, which is a positive step forward for our Radiologists and Medical Imaging teams, especially during a pandemic."

- Rob Lee, Vice President, Information Management & Technology, Chief Information Officer

Grey Bruce Health Services



"Each medical imaging requisition represents a patient moving through the healthcare system whose care is dependent on imaging services. Streamlining the processing of these referrals and the use of state of the art wait list management technologies helps ensure that every patient receives timely care."

- John Sinclair, CPHIMS-CA

President, Novari Health



About Novari Health

Novari Health designs, builds, and implements award-winning enterprise scale SaaS solutions that improve access to care, coordination of care, and the delivery of healthcare services. Based in Kingston Ontario and with offices in Vancouver, Australia, and New Zealand, Novari has become one of the largest Canadian based digital health solution providers. ISO 27001 certified, Novari Health is a Microsoft Gold Partner, with software solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure Canadian and Australian cloud data centres. For more information visit www.novarihealth.com.

