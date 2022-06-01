NOVARAD CATALYZES GLOBAL ADOPTION OF ITS SIMPLE, SECURE RECORD SHARING TECHNOLOGY

CryptoChart Lite is exactly what is needed for healthcare professionals frustrated by barriers of sharing medical images Tweet this

CryptoChart Lite solves the challenge of siloed systems and allows the sharing of medical imaging and reports without CDs, usernames, passwords, or portals. The patient information, URL and a complex password are embedded into an optically readable, hyper-secure, shareable QR code. With no software to install, users simply drag and drop medical images onto the secure web client using their computer or mobile device. CryptoChart Lite can receive any DICOM image when uploaded. Once received, files are compressed, encrypted, and sent to the Novarad ObjectVault® cloud system. While the service is available worldwide, the data is securely stored in the United States and complies with HIPAA guidelines. To access the unique QR code, a doctor or patient can just point a mobile device or bar code scanner at the code, and access only the data that has been encrypted and shared.

"The CryptoChart Lite service is exactly the prescription needed for healthcare professionals frustrated by the barriers of accessing medical images. It's like a medical Dropbox. Technology should make it easier to provide patient care, not get in our way," said Dr. Wendell Gibby, Founder and CEO, Novarad. "The Lite version allows facilities globally to try out the CryptoChart platform. We've made it easy with no sign-up required. Just drag and drop the file."

To access the free version of CryptoChart Lite, global healthcare providers and hospitals can visit:

https://cryptolite.novarad.net/, or point your mobile or QR scanner at the code, and you can try it for yourself. Simple, hyper-secure and fast.

About Novarad

For over 30 years, Novarad has delivered industry-leading medical imaging technologies that truly transform healthcare for providers and their patients. Novarad's enterprise and departmental solutions help enable hospitals, imaging centers, and clinics to achieve even greater clinical, operational, and fiscal excellence. Visit Novarad at www.novarad.net for more information.

