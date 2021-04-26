Novantas and Informa's FBX Group Combine to Create New Competitive Intelligence and Solutions Company

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Novantas, a leading provider of solutions for financial services professionals, today announced they are part of an agreement that will see Novantas combined with Informa Financial Intelligence's FBX business, to create a leading competitive intelligence and specialist data company serving the retail and commercial banking market.

The partnership is between Informa, Novantas and Inflexion, a mid-market private equity firm that is also investing in the combination of the businesses.

With their unified offerings and solutions, this combination will create a data intelligence business serving the retail and commercial banking market across lending, deposits, and digital banking solutions.

FBX, a brand within the Informa Financial Intelligence portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc, brings together competitive performance data and customer journey research to deliver customers a comprehensive assessment of their competitive, go-to-market position. Highly complementary of one another, the combination of Novantas and FBX will continue to help their banking clients acquire and retain customers and sell more profitable products.

"Novantas and Informa have worked closely together for the past twenty years, providing clients with market leading and complementary services in pricing, marketing and channel management," said Dave Kaytes, Co-CEO of Novantas. "Formalizing this relationship with Informa and partnering with Inflexion present us with opportunities to address an even greater scope of client challenges."

The new company will be jointly owned by Informa, Inflexion, and Novantas shareholders. The combination is subject to the finalization of additional terms and documentation as well as US regulatory approval and is expected to complete by the end of the second quarter, 2021.

About Novantas, Inc.

Novantas, a leading fintech provider of advanced decision support systems and data, provides financial institutions licensed offerings such as cross-bank data, predictive scoring and advanced analytics. Serving hundreds of the world's largest banking institutions, Novantas delivers solutions that allow clients to be precise, nimble and economic as they transition their customers into a digital work. With focus on providing products that improve each bank's ability to target and acquire customers, increase customer relationship value, optimize rate pricing and volume, improve distribution network efficiency, launch new products more profitable and accelerate digital transformation, Novantas delivers actional intelligence on customers deposits and markets. For additional information, please visit www.novantas.com

About Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX)

Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX), a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), provides bank peer benchmarking services, banking workflow solutions and omnichannel banking experience research services to retail banks worldwide. FBX, part of Informa Financial Intelligence, brings together competitive performance data and customer journey research to provide a comprehensive assessment of a competitive position. Through a synchronized view, FBX provides targeted information to identify key levers for improving relative performance. For additional information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/fbx .

About Informa Financial Intelligence

Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com .

About Inflexion

Inflexion is a leading mid-market private equity firm which invests in high growth, entrepreneurial businesses with ambitious management teams and works in partnership with them to accelerate growth. Inflexion's flexible approach allows it to back both majority and minority investments, typically investing £10m to £300m of equity in each deal.

With bespoke teams and dedicated capital, Inflexion's funds invest across a variety of sectors from offices in London, Manchester and Amsterdam. Inflexion helps businesses achieve the next stage of growth through M&A, international expansion, digital enhancement, talent development, commercial strategy, and access to Inflexion's global networks. It also benefits from a local presence in Bangalore, Boston, São Paulo and Shanghai dedicated to portfolio development, enabling investee companies to benefit from privileged access to these fast-growth markets.

Inflexion is one of Preqin's most consistent Top Performing Buyout Funds and is a regular recipient of industry accolades for its success in growing the businesses it backs.

Funds advised by Inflexion Private Equity Partners LLP have funds under management of c.£5.4bn.

Read more at www.inflexion.com

