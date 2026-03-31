NovaJet Aviation Group Awarded Prestigious ARGUS Platinum Elite Safety Accreditation

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - NovaJet Aviation Group, a leading provider of private jet charter, aircraft management and acquisition services, proudly announces it has been awarded the ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating--the highest safety accreditation available in private aviation.

The Platinum Elite rating goes beyond the rigorous ARGUS Platinum certification, requiring operators to undergo continuous real-time safety performance monitoring rather than traditional biennial audits. This represents a fundamental shift from periodic evaluation to ongoing operational transparency and accountability--providing clients, charter brokers, and partners with unprecedented confidence in NovaJet's commitment to excellence.

The ARGUS Platinum Elite designation represents the pinnacle of safety certification in private aviation. Fewer than 1% of operators worldwide hold this distinction, placing NovaJet among an elite group that has demonstrated sustained excellence under the industry's most demanding oversight.

"Being invited to join the Platinum Elite program is the culmination of years of relentless focus on safety culture and operational excellence," said Philip Babbitt, President and Chief Executive Officer of NovaJet Aviation Group. "This isn't a certification we pursued for recognition--it's a reflection of who we are. Every member of our team, from our pilots to our maintenance technicians, understands that safety is the foundation of everything we do."

Greg Young, Vice President of Operations, added: "Achieving Platinum Elite isn't a finish line--it's a commitment to continuous improvement under the industry's most demanding oversight. Our clients trust us with what matters most, and this rating provides them with the assurance that NovaJet operates at the highest level of safety and professionalism in private aviation."

About NovaJet Aviation Group

NovaJet Aviation Group is a Canadian aviation company specializing in private jet charter, aircraft management, and acquisition services. With aircraft bases across Canada, the company delivers 24/7 flight operations, crew management, maintenance coordination, and full regulatory oversight--serving aircraft owners, corporate clients, and travellers worldwide.

Learn more at www.novajet.com

About ARGUS International

Founded in 1995, ARGUS International, Inc., an SGS Company, is the worldwide leader in specialized aviation audit services, regulatory support, Safety Management System (SMS) software, and aviation data solutions. Serving commercial, business, and rotorcraft aviation sectors globally, ARGUS empowers operators with the tools and insights needed to enhance safety and operational decision-making.

SOURCE NovaJet Aviation Group

For more information about NovaJet Aviation Group, please visit www.novajet.com or contact [email protected], +1 905 673 0287