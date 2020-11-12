Nova Royalty Announces Upsizing of Public Offering

/Not for dissemination in the United States or to U.S. newswire services/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Nova Royalty Corp. (TSXV: NOVR) ("Nova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced "best efforts" public offering (the "Offering") of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") to an offering for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$12.5 million at a price of C$1.45 per Common Share, representing an increase of approximately C$2.5 million from the previously announced gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million. Please refer to the news release of the Company dated November 11, 2020 for additional information on the Offering. The Company will grant the agents an over-allotment option to purchase up to a number of additional Common Shares as is equal to 15% of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the increased Offering, exercisable in whole or in part at any time on or prior to the 30th day following closing of the Offering. The Offering will be led by PI Financial Corp. as lead agent and Cantor Fitzgerald as co-bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Cormark Securities, Haywood Securities, and CIBC World Markets. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 20, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares described herein in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons," as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom.

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to: statements relating to the anticipated closing date of the Offering. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated August 14, 2020 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

