NOVA ROYALTY ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") announces today that Alex Tsukernik, Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), has left the organization effective immediately. As a result, the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Hashim Ahmed has been appointed Interim CEO, and Bill Tsang has been appointed Interim CFO.

Brett Heath, Chairman of Nova, commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I would like to thank Alex for his services and contributions to Nova for the last half decade and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Further to the previous news release dated May 10, 2023, the Company expects its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released on May 18, 2023. The Company will not hold its previously scheduled corporate update conference call.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. Nova has assembled a portfolio of royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper projects located in 1st-tier jurisdictions, providing investors exposure to some of the most critical resource assets for the clean energy transition. These projects are being advanced by the world's premier mining companies, which include First Quantum, Lundin, Hudbay, Anglo American and Glencore, among others. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: Greg DiTomaso, Vice President, Investor Relations, Phone: (416) 433-2801, Email: [email protected], Website: www.novaroyalty.com