Nova Royalty Adds Johanna Fipke to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Johanna Fipke as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Fipke is a partner at Fasken Martineau Dumoulin LLP, one of Canada's leading law firms, and has over 18 years of experience in the mining sector.

Ms. Fipke will be replacing Mr. Denis Silva, a founding member of the Nova team, who has served as a Director of the Company since 2018. Mr. Silva will continue to be involved with Nova in an advisory capacity. The Board of Directors wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Silva for his contributions to the Company.

Alex Tsukernik, President and CEO of Nova, commented, "We are excited to add Johanna to our team. Her qualifications speak for themselves, and we look forward to her contributions as we grow Nova into a premier copper-nickel royalty company. Denis Silva has been a critical member of Nova's team since the Company's inception, and we are grateful to have his continued guidance."

Appointment of Johanna Fipke

Ms. Fipke is currently a partner at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP, one of Canada's leading law firms, and a core member of their Global Mining Group. Johanna has been recognized for her mining expertise by Lexpert, Who's Who Legal, the Best Lawyers in Canada and the Legal 500. Ms. Fipke is also a founding and current director of Women in Mining British Columbia. She holds a Bachelor of Law, Bachelor of Commerce and Bachelor of Arts, each with distinction, from the University of Alberta. In 2018, Johanna was chosen as one of the top 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining.

About Nova

Nova is a royalty company focused on providing investors with exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF NOVA ROYALTY CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (604) 696-4241

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

For further information: Alex Tsukernik, President and Chief Executive Officer, Phone: (604) 696-4241, Email: [email protected]

