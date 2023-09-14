NOVA NET LEASE REIT ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING AT ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Net Lease REIT (the "REIT") (CSE: NNL.U) (OTCQB: NNLRF), a real estate investment trust focused on delivering attractive financing solutions to quality U.S. Cannabis Operators, and strong risk-adjusted returns to Investors in a tax-efficient structure, today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of unitholders held on September 14, 2023 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received votes as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Katie Barthmaier 2,265,783 98.69 % 30,000 1.31 % Patrick Burke 2,265,783 98.69 % 30,000 1.31 % Steve Dawson 2,265,783 98.69 % 30,000 1.31 % Edward Lowenthal 2,265,783 98.69 % 30,000 1.31 % Andrew Oppenheim 2,295,783 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Andrew Shapack 2,265,783 98.69 % 30,000 1.31 % Rick Turner 2,265,783 98.69 % 30,000 1.31 %



In addition, the REIT reports that the appointment of MNP LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information: Stacy Riffe, Chief Financial Officer, Nova Net Lease REIT, Tel: +1-214-906-4037