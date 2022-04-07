Nova Mentis to Produce Psilocybin Capsules for Phase 2A Clinical Study

Manufacturing Contract with the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders is pleased to announce that it has consummated a contract with the Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT®) to formulate and manufacture psilocybin microdose capsules for its upcoming Canadian Phase 2A fragile X syndrome ("FXS") clinical study.

"Autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") and especially FXS, the largest genetic cause of ASD, continue to have unmet medical needs. Scientists at NOVA, over the past two years, have laid the groundwork for development of potential novel psilocybin-based microdose treatment of ASD," stated Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board. "The recently completed preclinical study of repeat low doses of our psilocybin drug - every other day for 2 weeks, showed clinical responses that greatly exceeded our expectations. We significantly modulated behavioural and cognitive defects, such as recognition memory, in FXS."

NOVA plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada in the coming weeks for a Phase 2A study evaluating psilocybin microdose therapy for FXS.

NOVA is the first biotech company to achieve orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of FXS. Furthermore, NOVA has manufactured a large supply of >98% pure psilocybin for clinical studies and commercialization following drug approval.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to achieve orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

Our goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and FXS.

The Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT®) is North America's premier pharmaceutical institute of education, technology and research. We operate a fully compliant Health Canada-licensed GMP manufacturing and testing facility for solid dosage forms and liquid preparations.

Since our inception in 1992, we have successfully established corporate partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies worldwide and have provided innovative product development solutions uniquely supported by pragmatic institutional experts.

