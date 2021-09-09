Nova Mentis to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for chronic inflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, from September 13-15, 2021.

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board, will present recent positive preclinical therapeutic results in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) with psilocybin. Discussion will also include NOVA's planned steps toward initiating approved regulatory clinical studies in autism, as well as application of newly discovered psilocybin biomarker data that targets obesity and diabetes.

The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 7:00 a.m. EST on September 13, 2021, and continuing through September 15th. Click here to register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Hausman.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

