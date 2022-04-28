Nova Mentis Sees Rapid Enrollment in Autism Study

Databank to focus on mRNA neuroinflammatory markers and serotonin neuro-transmitters

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders is excited to announce that enrollment in its North American autism study has been progressing swiftly, with 70 participants enrolled in the first month.

"We're very pleased that enrollment into our autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and fragile X syndrome (FXS) observational study is progressing faster than planned, which I think speaks to the need that exists to find more precise ways to diagnose and treat these disorders. The first batch of specimen collection kits were mailed last week to participants and we look forward to sharing the results we uncover," stated Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board.

The Company is aiming to recruit at least 300 qualifying participants; 200+ ASD/FXS patients and 100+ neurotypical controls.

NOVA's observational study will study the neuroinflammatory mRNA genetic profile contained within cheek cells and measure serotonin levels in patient saliva. The research objective is to develop a genetic neuroinflammatory and serotonin data bank that will help establish a "Diagnostic Index" – an objective set of tools that helps to differentiate subtypes of ASD and FXS, and to develop more accurate methods of diagnosis and treatment.

Collected data will be analyzed using customized machine learning algorithms and used to guide design of upcoming clinical trials that will test the efficacy of psilocybin-based therapeutics in ASD and FXS. Patients enrolled in this observational study will have a high priority position to be enrolled in NOVA's planned psilocybin microdose clinical trials in Canada and the United States.

For more information on this research, visit: novamentis.ca/autismstudy. To express your interest in participating in this study, please complete our enrollment form.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to achieve orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

Our goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and FXS.

