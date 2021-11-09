Nova Mentis Files Genetic Neuroinflammatory Disease Patent

Messenger RNA Diagnostic/Treatment Paradigm

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders, is pleased to announce that it has filed a genetic neuroinflammatory disease patent which describes a diagnostic/therapeutic combination of mRNA molecules that encode proteins involved in the development of neurogenerative diseases, including fragile X syndrome (FXS) and autism spectrum disorders (ASD).

"The ability to penetrate the unique genetic language underlying the development of neurodegenerative chronic diseases and assess therapeutic responses opens the door for the development of breakthrough products in the field of psychedelic medicine," states Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board. "The clinical biomarker data generated with this genetic paradigm can be used to support the potential benefits of a psychedelic drug product IND application with U.S. FDA (1)."

(1) https://www.fda.gov/science-research/science-and-research-special-topics/real-world-evidence

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to achieve psilocybin orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union.

The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

