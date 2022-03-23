Nova Mentis Begins Enrollment in North American Autism Study

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company and global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders is proud to announce that it has begun the patient enrollment process for its North American Observational study: Establishing a Diagnostic and Therapeutic Index in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

"Families caring for patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and fragile X syndrome (FXS) deserve new scientific and therapeutic options to improve diagnosis, quality of care and treatment outcomes. The goal of our North American ASD and FXS Observational Study is to uncover novel and meaningful ways to diagnose and treat ASD and FXS, which is particularly relevant for statistical separation between the multitude of ASD subtypes, currently differentiated rather crudely, based on behavioural analysis," says Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of NOVA's Scientific Advisory Board.

NOVA's Observational Study will study the neuroinflammatory mRNA genetic profile contained within cheek cells from ASD and FXS patients, as well as measure serotonin levels in patient saliva. The research objective is to develop a genetic neuroinflammatory and serotonin data bank that will help establish a "Diagnostic Index" – an objective set of tools that helps to differentiate subtypes of ASD, as well as FXS, and to develop more accurate methods of diagnosis and treatment.

Collected data will be analyzed using customized machine learning algorithms and used to guide design of upcoming clinical trials that will test the efficacy of psilocybin-based therapeutics in ASD and FXS. Patients enrolled in this Observational Study will have a high priority position to be enrolled in planned psilocybin microdose clinical trials in Canada and the United States.

NOVA is aiming to recruit at least 300 qualifying participants; 200+ ASD/FSX patients and 100+ neurotypical controls.

The Company further announces the engagement of the following marketing consultants:

The Company has engaged Even Keel Capital Ltd. to provide social media and public relations campaign services in Europe, specifically the German speaking market, to the Company commencing on March 18, 2022 for a three-month term, in consideration of a total fee of CAD $60,000.

Additionally, the Company has engaged Maricom to provide bilingual marketing and social media services to the Company commencing on March 23, 2022 for a four-month term in consideration of a total fee of CAD $20,000.

Lastly, the Company engaged Octagon Media Corp. to provide marketing services to the Company commencing on March 18, 2022 for a three-month term, in consideration of a total fee of US $100,000. Octagon Media Corp.'s services consist of the Wall Street Reporter and Next Super Stock platforms.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,250,000 incentive stock options ("the Options") to its marketing consultants. The Options are exercisable at a price $0.08 per share and valid for a period of 1 year. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company and global leader in developing diagnostics and psilocybin-based therapeutics for neuroinflammatory disorders. Nova is the first biotech company to achieve psilocybin orphan drug designation in both the United States and European Union.

The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

For further information on the Company, please visit www.novamentis.ca or email [email protected].

