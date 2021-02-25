Nova Mentis Autism Clinical Study Approved by Institutional Review Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCQB: NMLSF) ("NOVA" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of psilocybin and other psychedelic compounds with broad cognitive, behavioral, and peripheral physiologic effects, has received approval for its first clinical program in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The Company has obtained Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval of its protocol for a US-based Observational Study (NM-101): "Microbiotic Diversity in Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): Improving Diagnostics by Differentiating Subtypes."

"It's exciting to have ethical approval for our clinical efforts, as this externally validates the unmet clinical need and the importance of this research," stated Julia V. Perederiy, PhD, NOVA's Lead Scientist and Principal Investigator on this study.

The Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) are ethics committees designed to help the FDA and other regulatory agencies ensure that companies employ rigorous protocol standards and adhere to strict regulations surrounding the ethical treatment of human subjects. NOVA's IRB approval represents significant progress along the drug approval pathway, gathering data to support conversations with regulatory agencies and to help design upcoming ASD clinical trials for NOVA's lead drug candidates.

The objective of NM-101 is to identify subtle biological patterns in ASD that may underlie known behavioral phenotypes. Positive results will help improve: (1) accuracy of diagnosis, (2) design of next-generation therapeutic molecules, and (3) monitoring of treatment response. Leveraging proprietary machine learning algorithms, NOVA will incorporate diverse biomarker datasets into a Diagnostic Index, which will include gut microflora, epigenetics, and cognitive/behavioral evaluations.

About Nova Mentis Life Science Corp.

Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based biotechnology company that is focused on the emerging field of serotonergic psychedelic medicine, such as psilocybin and its related tryptamine derivatives. The Company is a global leader in this field by integrating the latest state-of-the-art medical and scientific technology into its drug development program. The goal is to diagnose and treat debilitating chronic conditions that have unmet medical needs, such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

